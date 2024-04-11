Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 11 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers face off on Thursday at the Moda Center. It's one of the easier games on the Warriors' remaining schedule, one they have to win at all costs as they are closing in on moving out of the 10th spot after beating the ninth-placed LA Lakers in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers is already over. With veteran players out for the season, it's time for their young players to show their potential. Some would be auditioning for a roster spot next year, so expect them to play with force regardless of the result's lack of implications.

The Warriors are 44-35, while the Trail Blazers are 21-58 entering Thursday's game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors injury report

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Dario Saric are the three players on the Warriors' injury report. Green and Thompson are questionable while Saric is out.

Portland Trail Blazers injury report

Malcolm Brogdon, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara and Robert Williams III will be on the sidelines for the Trail Blazers.

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors will deploy their regular starting lineup with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Chris Paul and Jonathan Kuminga are the likely candidates to replace Thompson and Green if the former All-Stars don't suit up.

Point guards Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones Shooting guards Klay Thompson Brandin Podziemski Gary Payton II Small forwards Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody Gui Santos Power forwards Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga

Centers Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney Usman Garuba

Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Trail Blazers could start Scoot Henderson, Rayan Rupert, Kris Murray, Jabari Walker and Deandre Ayton.

Point guards Scoot Henderson Dalano Banton Ashton Hagans Shooting guards Rayan Rupert Justin Minaya Small forwards Kris Murray Power forwards Jabari Walker Duop Reath Centers Deandre Ayton Moses Brown Ibou Badji

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers key matchups

The Trail Blazers have a limited roster, but if they can capitalize on a few matchups, this game could be closer than expected. Scoot Henderson and Deandre Ayton are two of the most impactful players who could create a difference, so their matchups could prove decisive.

Henderson will likely be up against Klay Thompson or Andrew Wiggins. Both Warriors veterans can cause problems for him defensively. However, Henderson can use his explosiveness to get the better of them. If he prevails in those matchups, the Trail Blazers could benefit from it.

The other battle is between Deandre Ayton and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Ayton is the more experienced of the two, but Jackson-Davis is one of the older rookies. That has helped him match up well against most of his other experienced counterparts. However, Ayton is in solid form, so if he gets going, the Warriors may find it a little difficult to put the Trail Blazers away.