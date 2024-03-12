Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 Moments (March 11)

The Golden State Warriors faced the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference matchup on Monday night. With less than 20 games remaining in their regular season, the Warriors are looking to maintain their spot within the top 10 in the West, if not achieving the sixth seed by the end of the season. They won 112-102 on Monday. However, the Spurs gave them a tough fight.

During the first half, Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins gave the Warriors a run for their money. Wemby nearly notched a first-half double-double performance with 10 points and eight rebounds. Collins did a terrific job, supporting the rookie sensation with 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. Their efforts helped the Spurs secure a two-point first-half lead, 60-58.

Considering how Steph Curry wasn't present for the game due to a right ankle injury, the rest of the Golden State Warriors stepped up to the occasion, having six guys in double-scoring figures. Chris Paul nearly had a triple-double with 19 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds. Jonathan Kuminga (22 points) and Klay Thompson (21 points) paved the way for the Warriors with their scoring efforts.

Ultimately, Golden State came out on top, 112-102, in what was a great effort despite missing their star player.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 Moments

#1 Trayce Jackson-Davis posterizes Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is typically a tough matchup, especially for smaller players. However, the Golden State Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis showed no fear after getting up for the posterizing dunk over Wembanyama in the fourth quarter.

#2 Trae Jones with a nice up-and-under finish

The San Antonio Spurs are known to have one of the best ball rotations in league history, thanks to coach Gregg Popovich. During one of the plays in the third quarter, Jeremy Sochan dished a great feed to a cutting Tre Jones. As Jones caught the pass, he went for a difficult up-and-under finish, beating Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins as the defenders.

#3 Victor Wembanyma's hammering spin cycle

Many NBA fans like to call Victor Wembanyama an 'alien' because of his supernatural prowess on the court. In their back-to-back game against the Golden State Warriors, Wemby once again proved why his talents are out of this world. After receiving a pass inside the post, Wembanyama easily backed up Jonathan Kuminga, hitting him with a spin move and finishing the play with a slam.

#4 Andrew Wiggins' accidental alley-oop off the glass to Trayce Jackson-Davis

After losing to the Spurs one game prior, Andrew Wiggins seemed more aggressive in their second consecutive meeting. Wiggins attempted to slash his way inside the paint against two San Antonio defenders. The Golden State Warriors forward forced a shot and found nothing but glass. Thankfully Trayce Jackson-Davis was there to pick up the trash and finish it off with a slam, which ended up looking like an alley-oop from Wiggins.

#5 Victor Wembanyama continues to prove why his size isn't just for show

We've seen numerous towering NBA players come and go in league history, but only a select few have capitalized on their height advantage. Despite being a rookie, Victor Wembanyama has quickly established himself as one of the league's elite defenders today. One perfect example would be how he easily blocked Moses Moody's shot by simply sliding from mid-paint down deep to go up for the contest.

