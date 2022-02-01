Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will clash with the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday as they look to extend their winning streak to seven games. The Warriors are two wins away from registering 40 wins this season. The top two seeds of the Western Conference are ahead of the competition by miles.

In their game against the Houston Rockets, Steph Curry emphatically ended his shooting slump by converting seven of his 14 shots from downtown. Even after Houston's late run that cut the Dubs' lead to four points, Curry's phenomenal offense kept his team afloat.

Although the Warriors' offense is ranked 13th in the league, they are defensively the best in the league. Moreover, they routinely shoot far more three-pointers than their opponents.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Celebrating Coach Popovich's birthday with this hilarious video of him telling campers: "I'll forget your names, but I thought it was polite to at least ask. Because I don't really give a s**t what your names are." Celebrating Coach Popovich's birthday with this hilarious video of him telling campers: "I'll forget your names, but I thought it was polite to at least ask. Because I don't really give a s**t what your names are." https://t.co/dhdYyTuspK

Meanwhile, the Spurs currently have only one shooter averaging 2+ three-pointers this season. That's a stark contrast from the Warriors, who have four such shooters.

Gregg Popovich is only seven wins away from recording the most wins by a coach in the history of the league. However, his squad isn't a reflection of his stellar achievements. The Spurs are young and ferocious, but lack a distinct star that can help them win games.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Nemanja Bjelica, the biggest man in the Warriors squad in James Wiseman's absence, missed the game on Monday due to back spasms. Without him, the Dubs are definitely smaller than they would have liked.

However, as the team is yet to submit their official injury report, Bjelica could remain questionable for the game against San Antonio.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steve Kerr on Nemanja Bjelica, who is out tonight with back spasms: "Just kind of a day-to-day thing." Steve Kerr on Nemanja Bjelica, who is out tonight with back spasms: "Just kind of a day-to-day thing."

Meanwhile, Draymond Green, who has been forced out of action due to a disc issue in the lower back, is scheduled to return soon. However, it will not be on Tuesday. Moreover, James Wiseman, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala will also remain sidelined for the game against the Spurs.

Player Name Status Reason Nemanja Bjelica Questionable Back Draymond Green Out Back Andre Iguodala Out Hip Otto Porter Jr. Out Foot James Wiseman Out Knee

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs will host Golden State with almost all their players cleared to play on Tuesday.

Zach Collins, who played his last game in August 2020, has remained away from action because of an ankle fracture. He has begun playing in the G League in preparation to rejoin the Spurs, but will most likely be sidelined against the Dubs.

Player Name Status Reason Zach Collins Out Ankle

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr loves his shooters the most. There is a reason he always relies on two-shooter philosophy, and has built his team around Curry and Klay Thompson. With Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole stepping up as efficient range-scorers, he now has ample options.

He will most likely start the fabled Splash brothers, Curry and Thompson, in the backcourt. Meanwhile, the frontcourt should feature Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.

San Antonio Spurs

Coach Popovich could use Dejounte Murray and Derrick White as his starting guards. Murray is San Antonio's top scorer, averaging 19.4 points per game. Doug McDermott, the best three-point shooter in the team, should start alongside Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl up front.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Jonathan Kuminga | Center - Kevon Looney.

San Antonio Spurs

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Edited by Bhargav