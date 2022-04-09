Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads  - April 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will aim to extend their winning streak to four games when they face the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Saturday.

The Warriors are coming off a 128-112 win over the LA Lakers. Klay Thompson scored 33 points on the night, shooting 12 of 22 from the floor and six of 10 from three-point range. Meanwhile, five other players registered double-digit scores to round off a brilliant team effort.

The Spurs, on the other hand, had their three-game-winning run snapped by the Minnesota Timberwolves in their previous outing. San Antonio had no answers for Anthony Edwards, who went off for 49 points in the 121-127 defeat.

Keldon Johnson, who scored 20 points, was the only player to provide some momentum for Greg Popovich's side in the absence of All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors will continue to be without Steph Curry and James Wiseman for this game. Klay Thompson will be joining them on the sidelines due to injury load management.

Player Name Status Reason Steph Curry Out Foot sprain James Wiseman Out Knee injury Klay Thompson Out Load management

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The Spurs' injury report features all five of their regular starters. Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jakob Poeltl, Doug McDermott, and Keldon Johnson have all been ruled out.

Meanwhile, Romeo Langford has been listed as questionable for this match.

Player Name Status Reason Keldon Johnson Out Knee soreness Romeo Langford Questionable Hamstring tightness Doug McDermott Out Ankle sprain Dejounte Murray Out Return to competition reconditioning Devin Vassell Out Heel soreness Jakob Poeltl Out Low back tightness

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Betting Odds & Spreads - April 9th, 2022

Teams Record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Golden State Warriors 51-29 -293 Over 221.5 (-110) -7 (-110) Atlanta Hawks 34-46 +224 Under 221.5 (-110) +7 (-110)

The Warriors will be the favorites to win against the Spurs. They have been in better form recently. They will also have a significant advantage since the Spurs will be playing without any of their regular starters.

Odds sourced from Action Network.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

The Warriors are 17-21-1 against the spread on the road. Golden State's totals have gone UNDER in four of their last five games. Jordan Poole is averaging 26.1 points per game across his last ten appearances.

San Antonio Spurs Betting Tips

The Spurs' totals have gone UNDER in two of their last three games. San Antonio is 19-21 against the spread at home. Lonnie Walker IV is averaging 16 points per game across two appearances against the Warriors this season.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors lineup will see only one change from the last game, with Klay Thompson sidelined.

Gary Payton II or Damion Lee could be given the nod to start alongside Jordan Poole in the backcourt. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney are all likely to retain their places.

Andre Iguodala, Nemanja Bjelica, and Jonathan Kuminga could play the most minutes off the bench.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are expected to start Joshua Primo and Tre Jones in the backcourt. Josh Richardson, Zach Collins, and Jock Landale will likely complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Lonnie Walker IV and Keita Bates-Diop could play the most minutes off the bench.

Golden State is on a three-game winning streak. The Spurs are playing without any of their regular starters. The Warriors are 20-19 on the road.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard: Jordan Poole; Shooting Guard: Damion Lee; Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward: Draymond Green; Center: Kevon Looney.

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard: Lonnie Walker IV; Shooting Guard: Tre Jones; Small Forward: Josh Richardson; Power Forward: Zach Collins; Center: Jock Landale

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh