Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports for March 31 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors finish their season series against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The conference rivals have had epic battles this year. The Warriors lead the series 2-1, but the rebuilding Spurs have made them earn the advantage. Sunday could be another enticing matchup between the two storied franchises.

The Warriors enter the game with extra motivation, stemming from their playoffs and play-in tournament scenario. They are 10th with a 39-34 record, with a one-game advantage over the 11th-placed Houston Rockets. The Warriors also have a slim chance of securing the eighth-place finish as they are three games behind the 42-31 Sacramento Kings with nine games left.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are the Western Conference worst, with an 18-56 record. Their season is done, but a solid finish could give their young core tremendous confidence. They are on a three-game winning streak, too.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports for Mar. 31

Injuries mostly have a say in certain matchups, and the Warriors-Spurs game is no different. The Spurs could face issues on that front, while the Dubs are hoping for the best with two key players iffy to play.

Here's a look at the injury reports for the teams:

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors have listed Johnathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson as questionable with knee injuries, while Dario Saric is out with a right knee lateral joint pain.

Player Status Injury Jonathan Kuminga Questionable Bilateral knee tendonitis Dario Saric Out Right knee lateral joint line pain Klay Thompson Questionable Right knee tendonitis

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The Spurs have three players on their injury report. Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan are out with foot and ankle injuries, respectively, while Charles Bassey, out for the season with an ACL tear, is the other player.

Player Status Injury Keldon Johnson Out Left foot sprain Jeremy Sochan Out Left ankle impingement Charles Bassey Out Left ACL tear

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs last game stats and summary

The Warriors won the previous game between the teams 112-102. It was the Dubs' first win of the season in Steph Curry's absence. Jonathan Kuminga, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul stepped up in the two-time MVP's absence.

Kuminga finished with 22 points, Thompson had 21 and Paul tallied 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Golden State trailed by eight after the first quarter but bounced back in the second with a 29-23 advantage.

The Warriors kept building on it, displaying their staple third-quarter performance with a 32-18 advantage, which sealed the game's fate.

Victor Wembanyama returned from an injury absence, tallying 27 points and 14 rebounds, which kept San Antonio in the contest. Wembanyama enters Sunday's game healthy and in a better rhythm, so Golden State may struggle to contain him.