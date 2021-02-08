Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors visit the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Monday night for an enticing 2020-21 NBA game.

Stephen Curry exploded in the Warriors’ last game on Saturday, scoring 57 points in a losing effort against the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors are still looking for their championship swagger of years past, particularly because of Klay Thompson’s prolonged absence.

The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, have won five of their last seven outings and are now fifth in the Western Conference with a 13-10 record on the season.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Updates

Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Eric Paschall is a doubtful starter against the San Antonio Spurs. The Golden State Warriors forward is suffering from right knee soreness that could keep him out for a few games. However, with the swelling in his knee subsiding, Paschall could see some action on Monday.

Kevon Looney (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Rookie center James Wiseman remains out with a sprained left wrist and will be re-evaluated this week. Alen Smailagic had surgery for a minor right meniscal tear last month and is not available yet.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Marquese Chriss (lower leg) are out because of season-ending injuries.

San Antonio Spurs

Lonnie Walker IV was listed out for the Golden State Warriors match due to a stomach illness.

LaMarcus Aldridge will also miss the game against the Warriors because of a right hip flexor injury. According to San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, Aldridge could miss more games than expected.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Without Kevon Looney and James Wiseman, the Golden State Warriors are trying to get by with Draymond Green at center. However, it has been an inconclusive experiment, at best, with Juan Toscano-Anderson starting.

Swingman Kent Bazemore continues to benefit from the absence of Looney and Wiseman, averaging 11.7 points in his last three games.

San Antonio Spurs

Derrick White’s return has made Lonnie Walker IV’s absence much more bearable. In fact, White has ensured that the San Antonio Spurs don't miss Walker’s presence by producing steady play on the court.

#Spurs beat Rockets 111-106 on the road to improve to 13-10. DeMar DeRozan was great again down the stretch and finished with 30 pts, 8 rebs, 7 asts. Derrick White and Rudy Gay both had 14. SA gets Golden State back 2 back home games next. pic.twitter.com/y4rEjHLiG5 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) February 7, 2021

Jakob Poeltl has been moved up to the starting lineup along with White, but he won’t be mistaken for Aldridge’s twin brother on the court. Poeltl scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and swatted four shots last Wednesday.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors:

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Juan Toscano-Anderson, F Andrew Wiggins, C Draymond Green.

San Antonio Spurs:

G Dejounte Murray, G Derrick White, F DeMar DeRozan, F Keldon Johnson, C Jakob Poeltl.