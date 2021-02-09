Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will be out for revenge when they take to the court tonight at the AT&T Center to take on a resurgent San Antonio Spurs side. Tonight's matchup will be the second game of a back-to-back between these two teams. In the 1st encounter on Monday, Gregg Popovich's men came away with a 5-point win.

Steph Curry once again led the scoring for the Golden State Warriors, with Kelly Oubre Jr. also chipping in with 24 points. But it was the San Antonio Spurs who sneaked to a win, thanks to a spirited performance by Dejounte Murray.

a list of players Dejounte Murray stole the ball from tonight:



Steph Curry

Draymond Green

Kelly Oubre Jr., twice.

Kent Bazemore

Brad Wanamaker

Juan Toscano-Anderson, twice. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 9, 2021

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Updates

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

The Golden State Warriors were boosted by the return of Eric Paschall, who played a total of 12 minutes coming off the bench. However, Steve Kerr will remain without the services of Kevon Looney and his replacement James Wiseman tonight.

As reported by Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Kevon Looney (ankle) is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks. Meanwhile, rookie James Wiseman (wrist) will be re-evaluated once the Golden State Warriors return from their road trip on Wednesday, as per Monte Poole of the NBC Sports Bay Area.

Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Marquese Chriss (lower leg) are out for the season. The former reportedly recently shed his walking boot and remains on schedule to return fully-fit next offseason.

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies

San Antonio Spurs with take the floor tonight without their star man LeMarcus Aldridge, who is out due to hip soreness. According to multiple reports, the injury could keep the Spurs' big man out of action for a long time.

Starter Lonnie Walker IV missed the first game of this double-header with a stomach illness, but coach Popovic expects the forward to return for tonight's rematch against the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Starting centers in NBA history to EVER tally 15+ assists in a single game:



▪️ Wilt Chamberlain

▪️ Nikola Jokic

▪️ Draymond Green #DubNation || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/KZwzck9JbQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 5, 2021

With not much room to maneuver, the Golden State Warriors are expected to take to the court tonight with the same line-up that lost by 5 points on Monday night. Draymond Green will continue to play in the paint as a first-choice option with Looney and Wiseman both ruled out.

Andrew Wiggins and Juan Toscano-Anderson will start in the frontcourt as usual, while Steph Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. will hold the fort in the backcourt.

Bench players Eric Paschall and Kent Bazemore will most likely play rotation minutes for Draymond, Anderson and Wiggins. Meanwhile, Damien Lee and Mychal Mulder will cover for Steph and Oubre.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will continue to play Jakob Poeltl in the absence of Aldridge, while Lonnie Walker IV will make his way back into the starting 5 in place of Derrick White. The rest of the lineup, including forwards DeRozan, Johnson and Murray, will once again form the core of Spurs starting-5.

Bench players Patty Mills, Rudy Gay and Devin Vassell put in decent shifts in the last game and coach Popovich will be hoping for more of the same from the trio.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry, G - Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Juan Toscano-Anderson, F - Andrew Wiggins, C - Draymond Green

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Lonnie Walker IV, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Keldon Johnson, C - Jakob Poeltl