Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads- April 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will lock horns with the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Saturday, April 9. San Antonio has won two out of the three games played against the Warriors this season.

The Dubs are coming off a stunning 128-112 win over the LA Lakers on Thursday. Klay Thompson led the way by scoring 33 points on 54.5 % shooting from the field. He looked terrific from the three-point line as well, shooting 6-10 from beyond the arc in the game. Jordan Poole racked up 19 points and made a career-high 11 assists to ensure that the Dubs grabbed the win at the Chase Center.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are coming off a disappointing 127-121 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Keldon Johnson scored 20 points on the night. Jakob Poelt also chipped in with 15 points and 17 rebounds, but both of their efforts proved to fall short as Anthony Edwards went on to score 49 points to lead the Timberwolves to a stunning win at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, April 9, 8:30 PM ET [Sunday, April 10, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors' stellar 2021-22 campaign ensured them a place in the playoffs for the first time in two seasons. Despite all the injuries and setbacks they have faced, the Dubs have managed to stay competitive and rack up 51 wins this season.

Steph Curry, who started the season on fire, seemed to be in a slump since December, but with the Warriors making the postseason for the first time in two seasons, he will be gunning to perform at his best. He, along with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, will be the leading forces for the Dubs. The trio have not had much playing time together so far this season, but once they are all back, it is going to be very tough for opposition teams to take them down.

The Warriors are in incredible form going into the game against the Spurs and would want to grab their fourth win in a row to help boost their morale for the playoffs. Klay Thompson has been given the rest, which means that youngsters like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga will have the chance to shine and take over the game.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole, G - Gary Payton II, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs are a young side with a lot of talent on their roster. Despite not having any big superstars, the Spurs managed to bag a play-in spot. If they somehow manage to make their way through two teams and reach the playoffs, it will be the first time that the Spurs reach the postseason since the 2018-19 season.

Dejounte Murray has been their star player this season. The youngster proved to be a triple-double machine and his exploits helped him make his way into the All-Star team. He has been listed out against the Dubs due to a non-covid related illness, but the Spurs will be hoping for him to return to his best by the time the play-ins arrive.

The game against the Warriors is good preparation for the young Spurs. They will be playing without a few of their starters, which means that the bench players will get a chance to showcase their talent.

The team has bagged some great wins in the past week and will once again be looking to cause a major upset by putting on a stunning show against the Warriors in their final home game.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Tre Jones, G - Joshua Primo, F - Josh Richardson, F - Keita Bates - Diop, C - Zach Collins

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs - Betting Odds & Spreads - April 9, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Golden State Warriors 51-29 -290 Over 221.5 [-110] -6.5 [-110] San Antonio Spurs 34-46 +230 Under 221.5 [-110] +6.5 [-110]

The Warriors are being favored in this game because of their stunning form coming into this game. Although the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are not present for this game, the Dubs have a fiery young group that could help them get over the line against the Spurs, which is why the oddsmakers have given them the higher odds to emerge victorious.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The total has gone over in 1 of the Warriors' last five games. The Warriors are on a three-game winning streak coming into this game Jordan Poole has scored 20 points or more in nine of the last ten games that he has played.

San Antonio Spurs

The total has gone over in two of the Spurs' last five games. The Spurs have a 5-0 against the spread record in their last five games. The Spurs have won five of their last ten games at home coming into this matchup

Warriors vs Spurs Match Prediction

It is going to be an exciting game to watch as both teams have a talented group of youngsters. However, considering their form and playing style, the Warriors will be favorites to come out as winners against the Spurs team.

The Spurs have won six of the last ten meetings between the two sides.

The Warriors have a 31-10 record at home, while the Spurs are 18-22 when playing on the road.

The Warriors are ranked third [1149] in the league in terms of three pointers made, while the Spurs are ranked twenty sixth [904] on that end.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Spurs game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Warriors and the Spurs will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Southwest.

