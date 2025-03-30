Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March.30 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors must push hard this weekend against the San Antonio Spurs to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive. With half a game separating three teams, the battle for the sixth and final automatic playoff spot is as fierce as ever.

The Warriors almost guaranteed a top-six seed as they were in control for much of the first half of March, going on an eight-game unbeaten run. But their stagnant offense cannot be swept under the carpet. Defeats to the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat in Steph Curry's absence showed that he’s still papering over the cracks.

And now they could end the month, possibly the season, as the Play-In team. The Warriors and Clippers are tied at 42-31, but the Clippers edge them out by the slimmest of margins due to the tiebreaker.

Conversely, the Spurs enter the matchup in unusual territory. They are not only coming off just their third defeat, but they are also facing an opponent they have beaten only twice in their last eight attempts.

Injuries have not helped their cause, with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox out for the remainder of the season. They are often forced to rely on Rookie of the Year candidate Stephon Castle, who is averaging 14.2 ppg, 3.3 RPG, and 3.7 APG this season. They sit 13th with a 31-42 record, five games behind the final play-in spot occupied by the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March.30

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Steve Kerr will again be able to count on Steph Curry to suit up, although he's listed as questionable with a pelvis injury.

Curry is expected to start alongside Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler III, Quinten Post, and Brandin Podziemski.

Meanwhile, Gary Payton II is still on the treatment table. Due to torn ligament damage in his left thumb, he will miss the game and several additional weeks of action.

Point Guard Steph Curry Moses Moody

Shooting Guard Brandin Podziemski Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Pat Spencer Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Center Quinten Post Kevon Looney



San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama (/blood clot), De'Aaron Fox (tendon damage), Riley Minx (shoulder), and Charles Bassey (knee) remain unavailable due to injuries.

Wembanyama underwent surgery for deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder and will soon be on his way to recovery.

Jeremy Sochan, Harrison Barnes, Chris Paul, Devin Vassell, and Stephon Castle will most likely be in the starting lineup for the Sunday game.

Point Guard Chris Paul Blake Wesley Jordan McLaughlin Shooting Guard Stephon Castle Malaki Branham Julian Champagnie Small Forward Devin Vassell Keldon Johnson Maaki Branham Power Forward Harrison Barnes Sandro Mamukelashvili Center Jeremy Sochan Bismack Biyombo

The game will tip off at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, at 7 p.m. ET and will be aired live on NBCS-BA and FDSSW.

