Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Nov. 23 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Steve Kerr’s high-flying Golden State Warriors cross the AT&T Center to take on a wobbly San Antonio Spurs team in what would be the first meeting between the two Western Conference teams this NBA season.

Facing the Warriors hasn’t been an enjoyable experience for the Spurs in recent years. The San Antonio outfit won only one of their last eight matchups against the Dubs. And they’ll be aiming to reverse their luck on Saturday.

The Warriors are enjoying an impressive start to the season, currently sitting top of the conference with 12-3 record, going 5-1 at home and 7-2 on the road. Steve Kerr has benefited from several players stepping up when needed, but one new signing has stood out above the rest is Buddy Hield. The former Pacers guard has been a key contributor to the team off the bench, averaging 16.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this season.

After losing to the Clippers earlier in the week, the Warriors have bounced back with two consecutive wins. They've put the wheels back on the tracks. The latest win came against the Pelicans in the NBA Cup, which made them the first team to advance to the knockout stage with a perfect 3-0 record.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have picked up form of late, winning their first back-to-back game this season, but endured a turbulent start to the season which sees them currently sitting 11th in the conference table with a 8-8 record.

After a loss to the Mavericks, the team bounced back with a 114-104 win against the Thunder, followed by a 126-118 victory over the Jazz.

Victor Wembanyama has undisputedly been the Spurs most impressive performer, but their lack of width has been a major concern. Their build-up play has been monotonous and predictable. They soon need to figure out a winning formula to regain some momentum and establish a consistent run of results.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 23

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Warriors have no new injury concerns ahead of the weekend matchup. Steph Curry, who was previously listed as day-to-day with left knee bursitis, is not on the injury report, meaning he’ll most likely to play on Saturday. As usual, De'Anthony Melton and Reece Beekman remain sidelined. Melton is out for the season due to a torn ACL in his left knee.

Along with Curry, Draymond Green, Lindy Waters III, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Andrew Wiggins should be the starting five.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Steph Curry Gary Payton II Andrew Wiggins Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Brandin Podziemski Buddy Hield Moses Moody Jonathan Kuminga Kevon Looney Pat Spencer

Lindy Waters III Kyle Anderson Quinten Post

Gui Santos

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Spurs are battling off a combination of injury in the camp. Jeremy Sochan is set to undergo surgery after suffering a fracture in his left thumb. Victor Wembanyama is facing a late fitness test with a knee injury and is currently listed as questionable. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson are also both listed as questionable.

If Wembanyama doesn't start, the lineup for the Spurs against the Warriors will see Zach Collins, Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes, Chris Paul, and Stephon Castle.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Chris Paul Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Jeremy Sochan Victor Wembenyama Tre Jones Stephon Castle Julian Champaigne Keldon Johnson Zach Collins David Duke Jr. Malaki Branham Sidy Cissoko Sandro Mamukelashvili Charles Bassey Blake Wesley Harrison Ingram Riley Minix

