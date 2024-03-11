Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2024

The Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs matchup is one of six NBA games scheduled for Monday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with their season series tied 1-1.

The two teams met as recently as Saturday, which San Antonio won 126-113. On that note, let’s take a look at the Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 11.

The Spurs hold a 115-69 all-time advantage against the Warriors. San Antonio won their most recent matchup, behind Keldon Johnson’s 22 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Klay Thompson had 27 points for Golden State, while Jonathan Kuminga had 26.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs game is scheduled for Monday, March 11, at Frost Bank Center.

The game begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SW-SA and NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (-190) vs. Spurs (+55)

Spread: Warriors (-4.5) vs. Spurs (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o229.5) vs. Spurs -110 (u229.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The Warriors seemed to have finally gotten their campaign on track when Steph Curry suffered an ankle injury in the final quarter against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday .

Golden State lost that game and the next against the Spurs. The two straight losses mean the Warriors are back in 10th place in the West with a 33-30 record. With Curry out on Monday as well, it will be interesting to see if the rest of the team can step up and get a much-needed win.

The Spurs were without French phenom Victor Wembanyama on Saturday, but that didn’t seem to bother them, as they squashed the Warriors 126-113. San Antonio, though, remains 15th in the West with a 14-50 record.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs starting lineups

Steph Curry is out for the contest with a right ankle strain. He's expected to be re-evaluated on Tuesday. Moses Moody (left knee soreness) and Draymond Green (back soreness) are probable. Golden State coach Steve Kerr should start:

PG: Chris Paul SG: Brandin Podziemski SF: Jonathan Kuminga PF: Draymond Green C: Trayce Jackson-Davis

The Spurs listed Devin Vassell as probable for Monday's game with a hip issue. Cedi Osman (ankle) and Charles Bassey (left ACL tear) are out. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich should start:

PG: Tre Jones SG: Malaki Branham SF: Julian Champagnie PF: Jeremy Sochan C: Victor Wembanyama

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Klay Thompson has an over/under of 18.5 points for the game. He had 27 points in under 25 minutes on Saturday. Thompson should see more minutes on Monday and score over 18.5 points.

Victor Wembanyama, meanwhile, is expected to play Monday. He has an over/under of 22.5 points. With no one truly on the Warriors to match his size, Wemby should score more than 22.5 points.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The Warriors are favored on the road, but their most-recent performance gave worrying signs.

A Wembanyama-less San Antonio beat them at home. It should only get tougher on the road. The Spurs should beat the odds for a win. It should be a high-scoring game with the team total going over 229.5 points.