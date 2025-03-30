Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

On Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs host the Golden State Warriors for their second encounter of the 2024-25 regular season.

In their previous meeting in November, the Spurs beat the Warriors 94-104 at home. Since then, though, the Warriors have onboarded Jimmy Butler, while the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama has become unavailable, which has drastically shifted the tide for both teams.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs game details and odds

The Warriors-Spurs matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The game will be televised locally on NBCS-BA and FDSSW. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (-590) vs Spurs (+475)

Spread: Warriors (-11.5) vs Spurs (+11.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o233.5) / -110 (u233.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Preview

With a 42-31 record, the Golden State Warriors are tied with the LA Clippers for sixth spot in a tight Western Conference. The Warriors have won seven of their last 10 outings and are coming off a 111-95 road win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Steph Curry made his return from injury to lead the Warriors' victory effort with 23 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs, 13th in the West with a 31-42 record, have won five of their previous 10 games. They are on a three-game losing streak and are going back-to-back following their 121-111 home loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Stephon Castle led their losing effort with 22 points, two rebounds, eight assists and a steal.

Golden State has Gary Payton II listed as out for the upcoming matchup, while Curry is listed as probable to play. The Warriors will likely use a starting lineup of Steph Curry (PG), Brandin Podziemski (SG), Moses Moody (SF), Jimmy Butler (PF) and Draymond Green (C).

Meanwhile, San Antonio will be without Charles Bassey, De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama and Riley Minix. The Spurs are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Chris Paul (PG), Stephon Castle (SG), Devin Vassell (SF), Harrison Barnes (PF) and Bismack Biyombo (C).

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Betting Tips

Steph Curry is expected to log under 23.5 points in the contest. He recorded under the line in his last three outings and was also limited to 14 points in his previous meeting against the Spurs.

Stephon Castle, meanwhile, could record over 27.5 points + rebounds + assists. While he's averaging under the line this season, the rookie is playing an elevated role for the Spurs off late and has also crossed the mark in his previous two games.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction

The Warriors are highly favored to capitalize on the struggling Spurs and clinch a convincing road victory.

