Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024

The Golden State Warriors visit the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be their season's fourth and final matchup, with the Warriors leading 2-1 and included in the NBA's 10-game lineup.

The Warriors (39-34) are 10th in the West and fifth in the Pacific Division, coming off a 115-97 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday on the road, which improved their winning streak to three games.

On the other hand, the Spurs (18–56) are 15th in the West and fifth in the Southwest Division.

They are coming off a 130-126 win over the New York Knicks on Friday in overtime and, notably, winning three straight games, which is the best of their season thus far after snapping their three-game losing streak.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs will be aired locally on Bally Sports SW SA and NBC Sports Bay Area for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and can be purchased for subscription.

Spread: Warriors -8.5 vs. Spurs +8.5

Moneyline: Warriors -355 vs. Spurs +295

Total over and under: Warriors O 227 vs. Spurs U 227.5

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The Golden State Warriors are holding onto the final spot in the Play-In Tournament, with the Houston Rockets vying to usurp their position. The Warriors now maintain just a one-game lead over the Rockets in the standings, narrowing the gap in recent weeks.

Draymond Green stirred controversy recently by getting ejected from the Orlando game within the first three minutes, a particularly significant incident given the critical nature of each game at this juncture.

In their most recent matchup, Steph Curry guided the team with 23 points and four assists, contributing significantly to their victory over Charlotte.

Lately, Curry has been shouldering the Warriors' load, logging extensive minutes and spearheading the team's offense with an impressive 26.5 points per game.

Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets

Although Curry participated in just one of the matchups against San Antonio this season, he delivered a standout performance with 35 points.

In their recent showdown, the Spurs and Knicks captivated fans with an exhilarating display, notably highlighted by standout performances from Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama.

Brunson showcased his prowess by achieving a career-high 61 points, yet ultimately succumbed to defeat against the Spurs. Conversely, Wembanyama delivered a career-defining performance, amassing an impressive 40 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists, propelling the Spurs to victory.

Entering this matchup on a three-game winning streak, the Spurs have notched impressive victories over the Suns, Jazz, and Knicks in consecutive outings.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs starting lineups

The Warriors will start Steph Curry at PG, Klay Thompson at SG, Andrew Wiggins at SF, Jonathan Kuminga at PF and Draymond Green at center.

The Spurs will start Tre Jones at PG, Devin Vassell at SG, Julian Champagnie at SF, Cedi Osman at PF and Victor Wembanyama at center.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Victor Wembanyama has averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocks on 56.7% true shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 26.5 and is favored to go under at -125.

Steph Curry has averaged 26.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field. His point prop is set at over/under 26.5 and is favored to go under at -106.

Klay Thompson has averaged 17.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. His rebound prop is set at over/under 3.5 and is favored to go under at -130.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The Warriors are acutely conscious of the peril of missing out on the playoffs. Golden State has historically dominated the Spurs in their matchups, including a recent 10-point victory in the absence of Steph Curry.

Curry and the Warriors have demonstrated exceptional performance, and they recognize the significance of these late-season games. The team's veteran leadership, notably with Chris Paul in the lineup, is expected to play a pivotal role in securing a victory in this crucial matchup.