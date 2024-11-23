Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 23

Seven games are scheduled in the NBA on Saturday, including the Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center. The Warriors are coming off a 112-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Spurs completed a 20-point comeback to beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 in their previous game.

Golden State is the No. 1 team in the Western Conference standings at 12-3. The Warriors are playing the second game of a back-to-back, so they could be at a disadvantage. The Spurs have played well even without Victor Wembanyama, who is listed as questionable with a right knee contusion.

Saturday's game is the 187th regular season meeting between the Warriors and Spurs. San Antonio has dominated the matchup at 115-71, but Golden State has won the season series in six of the last seven years. The Warriors have also won eight of the last 10 games since Feb. 1, 2022.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Game Details and Odds

The Warriors-Spurs game is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. EST tip-off at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. It will be televised locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and FanDuel Sports Network - SouthWest.

The game is also available via live streaming on the NBA League Pass and FuboTV, both paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Warriors (-207) vs. Spurs (+170)

Spread: Warriors -5.5 (-110) vs. Spurs +5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors o225.5 (-109) vs. Spurs u225.5 (-108)

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Betting Tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 23.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 22.7 points per game. Curry doesn't need to score a lot this season due to how deep the Golden State Warriors are. He's favored to go under, so take the odds and bet on him to score fewer than 23.5 points.

Andrew Wiggins has led the Warriors in scoring in his past two games. Wiggins is averaging 17.2 PPG this season and has an over/under of 15.5 for Saturday's game. Place your money on Wiggs to continue his scoring tear for Golden State and get at least 16 points.

Buddy Hield is one of the best role players in the NBA this season and is averaging 16.2 PPG off the bench. Hield has become an integral part of the Warriors' system despite playing limited minutes. He's favored to go over 12.5 points, which is not a risky bet to take given that he's scored at least 13 points nine times this season.

Victor Wembanyama is favored to score more than 23.5 points in his potential return to the San Antonio Spurs lineup. Wemby is averaging 22.7 PPG this season and has scored at least 24 points in his last four games. However, he could be rusty after missing the last three games, so bet on him to go under.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are favored to beat the San Antonio Spurs despite being the road team. The Warriors have only three losses this season.

Expect the Warriors to win, but the Spurs to cover the spread and more than 225 points to be scored.

