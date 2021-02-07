Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - February 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors travel to the AT&T Center on Monday to take on the San Antonio Spurs. Steph Curry's side enter the game on the back of a narrow 2-point loss in their last NBA match against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors had won the first of their two-match mini-series against the Mavericks, but fell short in the second fixture despite Curry's sensational 57-point performance.

The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are in good form but have had to dig in deep recently. After rallying back from a deficit against the Timberwolves, the Spurs saw off a spirited Houston Rockets side to make it two straight wins.

Both teams are suffering from injuries to important players and have been struggling to put together winning runs in recent weeks.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, February 8th, 8 PM ET

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have had their fair share of blips since the start of the 2020-21 NBA season. While much of that can be attributed to pre-season injuries to key pieces such as Klay Thompson and Marquese Chriss, some of the Warriors' new acquisitions have struggled to settle as well.

The Golden State Warriors are currently placed 8th in Western Conference with a 12-11 record, and will be looking to kick on and move up the seedings.

Apart from the consistent brilliance of Stephen Curry, the likes of Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green have also impressed in recent games and will be looking to lead the Warriors to their 13th win of the season.

Key player – Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has been in commanding form in the 2020-21 NBA season and is averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds. His imperious displays have seen him enter the MVP conversation, and he is coming into this game after a fantastic shooting display against the Dallas Mavericks.

Stephen Curry will be looking to deliver another win for the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Juan Toscano-Anderson, C Draymond Green

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have done well defensively but are struggling to outscore opponents. They have shown tremendous resolve in recent games and coach Gregg Popovich will be hoping his side can continue the good work when they come up against the Golden State Warriors.

DeMar DeRozan started the season in spectacular form and has led the San Antonio Spurs to a 13-10 record, which puts them at 5th in the Western Conference.

He has been well supported by the likes of Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, and Jacob Poeltl in the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge.

Key Player – DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is the offensive leader that the San Antonio Spurs are hoping will lead them to another playoff run. He is averaging 20.5 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game, while often operating as the primary ball-handler for the Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan has been inspirational offensively for the San Antonio Spurs

DeRozan will be aiming to continue his All-Star form and extend the San Antonio Spurs' winning streak to three games.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F DeMar DeRozan, F Keldon Johnson, C Jakob Poeltl

Warriors vs Spurs Prediction

On paper, there isn't much to separate the two teams, and the result could be decided by the individual performances of the star players.

While Stephen Curry will be hoping to produce a monster performance that actually translates into a win this time, DeMar DeRozan could trouble the leaky Warriors' defense.

Where to watch Warriors vs Spurs?

This matchup will be telecasted on KENS5 and the NBC Sports Bay Area network. You can also live stream this game via the NBA League Pass.