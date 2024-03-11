Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 11 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs meet for the second time in two days at the Frost Bank Center on Monday. The Warriors lost Saturday's contest 126-113, with Steph Curry injured. The Spurs were also without their best player, Victor Wembanyama.

Golden State came out flat from the get-go and trailed by 19 at the half. The comeback attempt didn't last long, with the Warriors chasing a large deficit early in the contest as the Spurs remained efficient on both ends to fend the challenge off.

Klay Thompson's 27 points off the bench and Jonathan Kuminga's 26 were among the rare takeaways for the Dubs. They had the production needed to replace what Curry brought to the table.

However, the others must step up, and Steve Kerr must add a scorer to the starting lineup after going with a defensive-minded starting five.

Meanwhile, the Spurs got contributions from all over as Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham and Jeremy Sochan bagged 20-point outings, while Julian Chamgnie had 17. The Spurs surprisingly outshot the Warriors 17-10 from 3-point land.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors injury report for Mar. 11

The Warriors' injury report looks slightly worse than it was for Saturday's contest, with Steph Curry sidelined due to an ankle sprain, who is joined by Draymond Green (back) and Moses Moody (knee) on the injury report.

The two are probable to play Monday night, which means they will likely play. The Warriors will hope their status isn't downgraded with setbacks closer to the game.

San Antonio Spurs injury report for Mar. 11

The Spurs will see Victor Wembanyama return but will see Cedi Osman miss out with a left ankle sprain. Devin Vassell is also on the injury report, but he's probable with left hip confusion. Charles Bassey is the other injured player. He's a staple on the Spurs' injury list for the season with an ACL tear.

Meanwhile, Jamaree Boyuea, Sidy Cissoko, David Duke Jr. and RaiQuan Gray are on G-League assignments.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart Mar. 11

The Warriors could tweak their starting lineup by adding more offensive weapons. Moses Moody could be back in place of Trayce Jackson-Davis to improve the spacing and scoring. Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga will likely retain their places.

Point guards Chris Paul Lester Quinones Shooting guards Brandin Podziemski Klay Thompson Gary Payton II Small forwards Moses Moody Andrew Wiggins Gui Santos Power forwards Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Usman Garuba Centers Draymond Green Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup for Mar. 11

The Spurs' starting lineup will see one predicted change as Victor Wembanyama returns. He will replace Zach Collins, while Tre Jones, Deven Vassell, Julian Champagnie and Jeremy Sochan will be the other starters.

Point guards Tre Jones Blake Wesley Shooting guards Davin Vassell Malaki Branham Small forwards Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson Power forwards Jeremy Sochan Sandro Mamukelashvilli Centers Victor Wembanyama Zach Collins Dominick Barlow

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs key matchups

The Warriors have a 7-foot-4-sized problem with Victor Wembanyama back in the Spurs' starting lineup. It will take a team effort to stop him, but for starters, a key matchup between him and Draymond Green could be intriguing. Green has performed well against taller opponents playing at the five. If he can disrupt Wembanyama's flow, the Warriors will have a solid chance of a bounce-back win.

The other key matchup is between Jeremy Sochan and Jonathan Kuminga. Sochan will be up against the Warriors' stand-in No. 1 option in Steph Curry's absence. Kuminga finished with 26 points in the last game.

That could be a decisive performance on Monday as the Spurs rode off unsustainable shooting. Sochan must do a better job at guarding Kuminga, as he could hurt the Spurs this game.