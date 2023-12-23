Golden State Warriors vs. the Trail Blazers: Predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips | Dec. 23, 2023 

On Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (7-20) face the Golden State Warriors (14-14) at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. This is the second time these two teams match up this season, with the Warriors having defeated the Trail Blazers 118-114 in their previous encounter on Dec. 17.

The game will start at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time and broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Trail Blazers and the Warriors have played 242 games in the regular season, with 130 victories for the Trail Blazers and 112 for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs. the Trail Blazers predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips

Moneyline: Warriors (-350) vs. Blazers (+280)

Spread: Warriors (-10.5) vs. Blazers (+16.5)

Total (O/U): Warriors (O 225.5) vs. Blazers (U 225.5)

Golden State Warriors vs. the Trail Blazers preview

The Warriors have been playing well at home, winning three consecutive games and having the opportunity to make it four straight.

On the other hand, the Trail Blazers have had a mixed performance, with a 7-20 record. The game is expected to be competitive, with the spread set at +9 for the Trail Blazers.

Golden State Warriors vs. the Trail Blazers starting lineups

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry will start as the PG, Brandin Podziemski as SG, Klay Thompson as SF, Jonathan Kuminga as PF and Kevon Looney at center.

For the Blazers, Anfernee Simons will start as the PG, Malcolm Brogdon as SG, Toumani Camara as SF, Jerami Grant as PF and Deandre Ayton at center.

Golden State Warriors vs. the Trail Blazers betting tips

The average over and under for Stephen Curry's points is 29.5. In 11 home games, he averages 30.5 points per game, indicating that the over/under line is set at a high level based on his performance.

Additionally, in the last ten games, he has averaged 27.6 points, close to the over/under line. In the last 10 games, Jerami Grant has averaged 24.1 points and has hit over 70% of the time.

On Dec. 21, Grant's scoring average versus the Wizards (11.2) was 12.3 less than his over/under for that game.

Golden State Warriors vs. the Trail Blazers predictions

Nine points favor the Golden State Warriors, and the point total for the matchup is 232.

Regarding performance, the Portland Trail Blazers shoot 35.1% on three-point shots (328 of 934) and 80.4% from the free-throw line, averaging 108.0 points per game. The average total points the Golden State Warriors scored in their games is 117.4.

On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors have an 11-15-2 record against the spread this season, while the Trail Blazers have a 13-13-1 record against the spread.