Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Injury Report for February 15 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors visit the Utah Jazz on Thursday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, with tipoff at 9 p.m. ET. It's a rematch of the Warriors' 129-107 win on Tuesday and is part of the NBA's three-game slate.

The Warriors, 26-26, are 10th in the West and play on their second night of a back-to-back after losing 130-125 to the LA Clippers at home. Despite the Warriors outshooting them 53-44 in field goals, the Clippers had a 29-13 free throw advantage, which was difficult to overcome. Steph Curry had a game-high 41 points in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are one spot behind the Dubs, at 11th, with 26-29. They have lost three straight games against the LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns and the Warriors and have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz injury report

Golden State Warriors injury report for Feb. 15

The Warriors face a tough schedule, playing on the second night of a back-to-back in Utah, marking their ninth game in 14 days.

Despite encountering two back-to-back sets during this period, they haven't rested any rotation players for the second leg. That's because they won the first leg of both back-to-backs by at least 20 points against the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid on Feb. 7 and the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 2.

Expand Tweet

Guard Chris Paul is the only player on the Warriors' injury report listed as out (hand).

Player Status Injury Chris Paul Out Hand

What happened to Chris Paul?

Paul fractured his left hand during the Warriors' 113-109 win over the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 5. The veteran guard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing with 6:08 remaining in the third quarter.

As he attempted to secure the long rebound, he collided with Jaden Ivey. Paul immediately clutched his hand, headed to the locker room and did not return.

Utah Jazz injury report for Feb. 15

The Jazz have no players listed on their injury report at the time of writing. Their projected lineup against the Warriors will feature Keyonte George at PG, Collin Sexton at SG, Lauri Markkanen at SF, John Collins at PF and Walker Kessler at center.

Otto Porter Jr. was upgraded on the injury report after being listed as out with a foot injury for the first contest against the Warriors. Porter will need to undergo a reconditioning process and become familiar with his new team's dynamics before he can secure a spot in the rotation, per reports.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz?

The game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz will be broadcast locally on KJZZ and NBC Sports Bay Area for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which grants viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.