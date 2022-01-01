Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The league-best Golden State Warriors visit Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday. The Warriors kick off their new year with games against three new teams - the Utah Jazz, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz, meanwhile, are third in the West with a 26-9 record. They are one of a handful of teams that are in the top 5 in the league in both offensive and defensive ratings.

The Golden State Warriors are the best team in the league right now. They are rolling over teams with ease behind Stephen Curry and Draymond Green's excellence on the floor. Curry is the MVP favorite while Green is the DPOY favorite right now.

The Utah Jazz are also dominating the league on both ends of the floor. Rudy Gobert is putting up a DPOY-caliber season himself and is second in the race. They are facing Curry and the Warriors for the first time and it should be an exciting matchup.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors are still without their second-best player Draymond Green as he is under the NBA's health and safety protocols along with Damion Lee. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are off the injury report and are going to play this game. Meanwhile, Andre Iguodala is also off the injury report for the first time in weeks.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Draymond Green Out Health and Safety Protocols Damion Lee Out Health and Safety Protocols Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Surgery - Recovery James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Recovery

Klay Thompson and James Wiseman continue to be sidelined due to injury rehabilitation. Thompson is quite close to returning and is expected to lace up on January 9th against Cleveland or January 18th against Detroit.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz are one of the rare teams that haven't been affected by the recent surge of COVID cases in the NBA. With hundreds of players entering and clearing health and safety protocols every day, the Jazz, surprisingly, have none listed in them.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Udoka Azubuike Out Right Ankle Sprain Eric Paschall Out Personal Reasons Joe Ingles Questionable Lower Back Strain

The only players out are Udoka Azubuike and Eric Pascall. Azubuike is recovering from the ankle injury he suffered in the G-League and Paschall is out due to personal reasons. Joe Ingles didn't play in the last game and remains questionable due to a strained lower back.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will deploy their lineup without Draymond Green as everyone else cleared protocols. Stephen Curry is the bonafide point guard with Jordan Poole starting in the backcourt with him. Andrew Wiggins will retain his small forward role and Kevon Looney will start at center.

Juan Toscano-Anderson will likely start as the power forward until Green can return, and if coach Kerr wants to deploy an offensive lineup then Nemanja Bjleica can start at the four instead. Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala and Jonathan Kuminga will get the most minutes off the bench along with Bjelica.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will deploy their ideal lineup against the Warriors. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell will run the backcourt with Conley at point. Bojan Bogdanovic will start as the small forward and Royce O'Neale will retain his power forward position. Rudy Gobert is the bonafide center and Hassan Whiteside will be the backup. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Jordan Clarkson, will get the most minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Juan Toscano-Anderson | C - Kevon Looney.

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

