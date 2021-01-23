Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA's Western Conference form team, the Utah Jazz, begin a six-game home stint against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Having won seven games in a row, the Utah Jazz sit one game off the LA Lakers at the top of the West. Beyond the powerhouse scoring of Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz have had the league's fourth-highest scoring bench providing 38.9 ppg.

On the other hand, potential Sixth Man of the Year, Jordan Clarkson, is averaging a career-high 17.7.

They will be hosting a Golden State Warriors side who fell disappointingly to the New York Knicks on Thursday, though they remain seventh in the West with an 8-7 record. Steph Curry is averaging the most points per game he has recorded since his 2015-16 MVP season.

Both teams are riding on a period of positivity, and we should therefore expect a close encounter when the two meet.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Injury Update

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors win over Toronto Raptors

There is little for Golden State Warriors fans to worry about as far as their squad's health is concerned at the time of writing. Coach Steve Kerr's side have been lucky enough to avoid major COVID disruptions and have benefitted massively from Draymond Green's return from injury at the start of January.

Therefore, we should expect to see an unchanged Warriors starting line-up, with the only notable absentees being long-term injuries to Klay Thompson, Marquese Chriss, and Alen Smailagic.

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr.

Akin to the Golden State Warriors, the Utah Jazz have benefitted from consistency in their starting 5. This has helped them put their winning run together. Coach Quin Snyder will likely name an unchanged line-up, with the only notable update from Thursday night's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans being the back-up center Derrick Favors' availability.

Favors has been listed as probable with knee soreness. However, he has been able to play through the pain despite it being flagged up in previous encounters. Meanwhile, Elijah Hughes and Jarrell Brantley remain out.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr

As stated, the Golden State Warriors will likely line up in the same manner fans have become accustomed to since Draymond Green's return. The veteran forward has joined Andrew Wiggins in the Warriors frontcourt, with impressive rookie James Wiseman at center.

Golden State have been relying on the scoring power of Steph Curry, with Kelly Oubre Jr. alongside him in their wins over the Lakers and Spurs recently.

Eric Paschall has enjoyed significant minutes from the bench, contributing 11.9 points off 19 minutes.

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

The Utah Jazz will also be able to field their strongest unit. Donovan Mitchell came under some criticism from Shaquille O'Neal before putting up 36 points and 7 rebounds against the Pelicans on Thursday. Alongside the young guard, veteran Mike Conley Jr. has been putting up 16.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, center Rudy Gobert will be joined by forwards Royce O'Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic in the Utah Jazz frontcourt. Jordan Clarkson has been hugely influential coming off the Utah bench. Clarkson is another reason to believe the Jazz can significantly challenge those at the top in the NBA playoffs this year.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G Steph Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Draymond Green, F Andrew Wiggins, C James Wiseman

Utah Jazz

G Donovan Mitchell, G Mike Conley Jr., F Royce O'Neale, F Bojan Bogdanovic, C Rudy Gobert