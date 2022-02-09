Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will lock horns with the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in a clash between two Western Conference teams. The Warriors have come out on top in both their meetings this season, with Stephen Curry scoring at the buzzer to win their most recent match-up – late in January.

The Warriors are coming off a decisive 110-98 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their previous outing. 'Splash Brothers' Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 39 points, with Jonathon Kuminga contributing 16 points off the bench.

The Jazz beat the New York Knicks 113-104 in their previous game, scoring an impressive 31 points in the final quarter. Donovan Mitchell showed up for the Jazz, contributing 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes on the floor.

The Golden State Warriors (41-13) are placed second in the Western Conference standings, holding on to a nine-game winning streak. Thompson has become an efficient contributor, finding his rhythm again – as the Warriors will look to gain home-court advantage for the playoffs.

The Utah Jazz (33-21) are placed fourth in the West, playing their fourth consecutive home game against the Warriors. They’re on a three-game winning streak after beating the New York Knicks and will look to carry their momentum forward.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors will play without the services of Draymond Green as he recovers from a back injury. James Wiseman has not played since November, nursing an injury to his knee and is expected to miss this fixture. Klay Thompson is listed as out for the Jazz match-up, stating injury management is the reason.

Andre Iguodala will not be available, dealing with back issues. Nemanja Bjelica is also out with bilateral back spasms and Kevon Looney is listed as questionable, suffering from a contusion to his left quadriceps.

Player Name Status Reason Draymond Green Out Back injury recovery James Wiseman Out Right knee injury Klay Thompson Out Rest Andre Iguodala Out Low back tightness Nemanja Bjelica Out Bilateral back spasms Kevon Looney Questionable Left quadriceps contusion

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Joe Ingles picked up a season-ending injury, tearing his left knee ACL – and has not played a single game this month. Rudy Gobert will not be available for the Warriors’ match-up, nursing a strained calf. Rudy Gay is listed as questionable, dealing with right knee soreness.

Player Name Status Reason Rudy Gay Questionable Right knee soreness Joe Ingles Out Left knee ACL tear Rudy Gobert Out Left calf strain

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry will play at the one, alongside Jordan Poole – who will be stepping in for Klay Thompson. All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins will fill the small forward position, with Otto Porter at power forward. Kevon Looney is likely to start at center, despite being listed as questionable.

Jonathan Kuminga, Damion Lee and Gary Payton could bring in the necessary energy off the bench, with 19-year-old Moses Moody available for rotation as well.

Jonathan Kuminga, Damion Lee and Gary Payton could bring in the necessary energy off the bench, with 19-year-old Moses Moody available for rotation as well.

Utah Jazz

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell will lead the Jazz, assuming backcourt duties against the Warriors. Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic are likely to fill forward positions, with Udoka Azubuike replacing Rudy Gobert in the starting lineup.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz



Here's the game-changing play Coach Snyder called out in postgame.



| @udo_llc "The offensive rebound that [Donovan] got where he gave the ball back to Dok when he scored..."Here's the game-changing play Coach Snyder called out in postgame. #SloMoPlay | @udo_llc "The offensive rebound that [Donovan] got where he gave the ball back to Dok when he scored..."Here's the game-changing play Coach Snyder called out in postgame.#SloMoPlay | @udo_llc https://t.co/WnvOs2dlIj

Jordan Clarkson and Hassan Whiteside will be relied upon for the second unit’s offense, with support from Trent Forrest and forward Eric Paschall.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard – Steph Curry | Shooting Guard – Jordan Poole | Small Forward – Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward – Otto Porter | Center – Kevon Looney.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard – Mike Conley | Shooting Guard – Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward – Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward – Royce O’Neale| Center – Udoka Azubuike.

