Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 5 | 2024-25 NBA season 

The Golden State Warriors travel to Salt Lake City on Wednesday night to take on the Utah Jazz in a Western Conference game. Both sides have been struggling of late with the Jazz currently at the bottom of their conference.

Golden State and Utah enter the fixture with a similar record in the past few games. Both teams currently have a win and loss a piece in their last two games with the Warriors entering the tie after securing a win against the Orlando Magic. This win also ended their six-game homestead during which they won four and lost two.

The matchup against the Jazz kick-starts the Warriors' seven-game cycle away from home as they face two teams from the East and five from the West in a space of two weeks. The Bay Area side had a promising start to the season but have since fallen off currently languishing at the bottom of the play-in spots with a 25-24 record.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league. The team from Salt Lake City has struggled to string a winning run as they currently have a record of 11 wins and 37 losses. The Jazz will host the Warriors after a loss against the Indiana Pacers in their last game, however, the side did end their eight-game losing streak against the Magic on Feb. 1 and will be hopeful of achieving a similar result against the Warriors.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report for Feb 5

The Warriors have a few names missing from the team sheet for their fixture against the Jazz. Jonathan Kuminga is the only player to surely be out of the fixture as Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Moses Moody are listed as questionable.

Jazz Injury Report for Feb 5

The Utah Jazz on the other hand have six players out with injuries Colin Sexton, Jalen Hood-Schifino, P.J Tucker, Cody Williams, and Taylor Hendricks are all out for the tie against the Warriors. Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Warriors predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Stephen Curry Dennis Schroder Pat Spencer SG Buddy Hield Brandin Podziemski SF Andrew Wiggins Gary Payton II PF Gui Santos Kyle Anderson C Quinten Post Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jazz predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Isaiah Collier Keyonte George Elijah Harkless SG Jordan Clarkson Johnny Juzang SF Brice Sensabaugh Svi Mykhailiuk PF John Collins Micah Potter C Walker Kessler Kyle Fillipowski

Where and how to watch Golden State vs Utah Jazz

The matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz is scheduled for tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Delta Center. Fans in the Bay Area can tune in to the game on NBC Sports Bay Area network while fans in Utah can watch the game on the KJZZ network.

Those wanting to watch online can stream the game on the FUBO TV App or by purchasing the NBA League pass on NBA.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback