Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 5, 2025

The Golden State Warriors start a seven-game road trip on Wednesday with a game against the Utah Jazz. Golden State can sweep the season series with another win against the injury-plagued hosts. Jonathan Kuminga remains out for the Dubs but Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield are available to play. Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are ruled probable but are expected to suit up.

Meanwhile, the Jazz will try to prevent the Warriors from shutting them out in the season series. A victory would improve their current four-game homestand record to 2-2. However, Utah will be without Collin Sexton, Taylor Hendricks, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Cody Williams for this one.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Delta Center in Salt Lake City will host the third meeting between the Warriors and the Jazz this season. Fans can also catch the action by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (-245) vs. Jazz (+200)

Odds: Warriors (-6.0) vs. Jazz (+6.0)

Total (O/U): Warriors (o227.0 -110) vs. Jazz (u227.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz preview

In the Golden State Warriors’ 114-103 win against the Utah Jazz in late January, the Dubs hit 17 3-pointers en route to a comfortable win. The defense, though, played an even bigger part than their shooting. Indeed, Golden State forced 15 turnovers that they converted into 26 points.

The Warriors could ramp up the defensive pressure, particularly with Collin Sexton out with an injury. Steph Curry and Co. could sweep the season series if they replicate the same defensive performance.

Expand Tweet

Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins must pick up the slack left by Sexton. It will be even more important for them to play well if Lauri Markkanen is not cleared to play. Walker Kessler, injured in the last encounter with the Dubs, is available. He should impose his presence, particularly on the defense end to help his team.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups

Warriors

PG: Steph Curry | SG: Buddy Hield | SF: Andrew Wiggins | PF: Draymond Green | C: Quinten Post

Jazz

PG: Keyonte George | PG: Isaiah Collier | SF: Brice Sensabaugh | PF: John Collins | C: Walker Kessler

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Steph Curry has struggled with his shooting over the past two weeks. He had 24 points on Monday against the Orlando Magic but went just 7-for-21, including 2-12 from deep. The two-time MVP might not top his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.

Lauri Markkanen is dealing with back problems and is averaging 14.6 points with 39.7% efficiency in his last five games. If he is cleared to play, he might fail to go over his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz prediction

The Jazz are 1-9 in their last 10 games and will play without one of their most dynamic scorers in Sexton. Golden State could walk away from Salt Lake City with a win that crosses the -6.0 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback