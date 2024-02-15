Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15, 2024 

The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz play for the last time before the 2024 NBA All-Star break on Thursday at Salt Lake City. The West play-in contender's matchup in circumstances that could have significant ramifications at the regular season's end.

The Warriors are 26-26 and 10th in the conference standings, while the Jazz are right behind in 11th with a 26-29 record. There's a possibility that they could end up with the same record, making it crucial for either team to win the season series. Golden State is up 1-0 after beating Utah 129-107 in their previous clash on Monday.

The Warriors got that win on the road, so they are in the bonus with two of their next three games against the Jazz at Chase Center.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

Local operators NBC Sports Bay Area and KJZZ will cover the Warriors-Jazz game. Interested viewers outside Utah and Golden State can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tip-off is at 9:00 pm ET (6:00 pm PT).

Moneyline: Warriors -124, Jazz +105.

Spread: Warriors -1.5 (-110), Jazz +1/5 (-110)

Total (o/u): Warriors o237.5 (-110), Jazz u237.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz preview

The Warriors had their five-game-winning run snapped in their previous outing against the LA Clippers. They dominated most of the game until a defensive meltdown in the fourth led to a 130-125 loss. Golden State blew a 15-point second-half lead.

The Warriors displayed impeccable focus before that, leading to their 8-3 run. They were a top-five offense and defense in that stretch. Their consistency erases any doubts that this could be a recurring theme. However, the Warriors have been prone to lose focus in the past, so only time will tell if the loss to the Clippers leads to another slump.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have endured a tumultuous run after their six-game winning streak from early January ended. They have recorded only four wins in 13 games since. Utah's defense has dipped massively since then. It has a 125.5 rating, which is last in the NBA in that span.

The Jazz will have to use their size better, especially against the Warriors, who could struggle against bigger teams. Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler will have a critical part to play.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz starting lineups

Warriors starting lineup

PG - Steph Curry, SG - Klay Thompson, SF - Andrew Wiggins, PF - Jonathan Kuminga, C - Draymond Green

Jazz starting lineup

PG - Collin Sexton, SG - Keyonte George, SF - Lauri Markkanen, PF - John Collins, C - Walker Kessler

Editors note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play. Lineups will be updated close to the game.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz betting tips

Steph Curry is favored to score over 29.5 points. He's averaging 33.9 ppg in his last 10 games and has scored 29 points or more in three of his past four outings, so this could be a good bet.

Curry is favored to make under 5.5 3s. He's made 6.9 3s per game in February and at least nine triples in three of his past four games while going over the projected number on all occasions. It could be a big-winner to go against the oddsmakers' predictions on Curry's 3-point total.

Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen is favored to score over 21.5 points. He's had three games with at least 22 points in his last five outings, but he hasn't gone over the total in his past two games. Going up against Draymond Green could limit him to under 21.5 points again, so betting the under on his points total is ideal.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the oddsmakers picks to beat the Utah Jazz again. The Warriors have been in a much better rhythm. Even in their loss to the Clippers, the Warriors were the better team for 90% of the game. Meanwhile, the Jazz have been outplayed in nearly all their losses in their past 13 games.