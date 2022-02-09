Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - February 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will continue their homestand when they host the Golden State Warriors at the Vivint Arena on Wednesday, February 9.

The Warriors are coming off a 110-98 win against the OKC Thunder. With their ninth consecutive win, they currently possess the longest active win streak in the NBA. The Jazz, meanwhile, are also coming off a win. Beating the New York Knicks 113-104, the Jazz have now won three games on the trot.

Thursday's game will be the third installment of the four-game season series between the Warriors and the Jazz. With the Warriors leading 2-0, the Jazz will look to pull one back on homecourt.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Wednesday, February 9, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, February 10, 2022; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue - Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors

After their latest win, the Golden State Warriors are 41-13 on the season. Still three games off the first seed, the Warriors will have to continue to build on their momentum.

The game against OKC saw an impressive performance by Klay Thompson, who led the Warriors' scoring effort. With Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga complementing his efforts, the Warriors fended off a late-game run by the Thunder.

Although the Warriors didn't shoot too well from beyond the arc, late threes by Thompson and a deep one by Curry saw Golden State through to their ninth straight win.

In their upcoming game, the Warriors could face a setback, as Kevon Looney is listed as questionable because of a quadracep contusion. Given the circumstances, Golden State might opt to start Kuminga while moving Otto Porter Jr. to the 5.

Key Player - Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson warms up ahead of a game.

A key player for the Utah Jazz in their upcoming matchup on the road could be Klay Thompson. Having played 12 games since his return from injury, Thompson's presence on the floor has been a welcome sight for the Warriors.

Thompson has seen a gradual return to form. Playing in six of the Warriors' nine consecutive wins, the 32-year old has played a key role on both sides of the floor.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Game 6 Klay in full effect Did Klay say OKC is his house after the dagger?Game 6 Klay in full effect Did Klay say OKC is his house after the dagger? 😂Game 6 Klay in full effect https://t.co/LGK7XzZzkF

Registering an average of 17.7 points in his last ten games, Thompson could play a key role in offense as Steph Curry also finds his rhythm.

Thompson could also play a key role at the defensive end. The Jazz are primarily a perimeter offense. So having a player like Thompson on the perimeter could be immensely beneficial for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Otto Porter Jr. | C - Kevon Looney.

Utah Jazz Preview

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have put together an impressive run of wins. Three consecutive wins have helped them improve to 33-21 on the season.

Against the New York Knicks, the Jazz had one of their worst shooting nights from behind the arc. Shooting only 25% from the three, Utah still managed to turn things around.

With Rudy Gobert out of the rotation, the Jazz have seen a significant drop in their defensive efficiency and rebounding. However, moving Udoka Azubuike has been a successful endeavor so far. He had 14 rebounds against New York.

Donovan Mitchell led the scoring charge for the Jazz alongside Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic. Although Jordan Clarkson had 16 points of the bench, the Jazz saw very few other players contribute.

Jazz Nation @JazzNationCP



Bojan Bogdanovic showing off the footwork down low Bojan Bogdanovic showing off the footwork down low 😤https://t.co/tEsLydvLas

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell goes up for a dunk.

A key player for the Utah Jazz in their upcoming home fixture could be Donovan Mitchell. Coming off a 32-point performance against the Knicks, Mitchell continues to be one of the most exciting young talents in the league.

The Jazz superstar has been the primary scorer for his team since early on. Only 25, Mitchell is averaging 25.7 points and 5.2 assists per game. With Mike Conley taking over playmaking, Mitchell has been given the task of scoring.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz



#TakeNote Spida with the exclamation point on the night Spida with the exclamation point on the night❗️#TakeNote https://t.co/Go1XCXuaLw

The guard has seen an uptick in scoring in his last ten games. Averaging 29.5 points as he takes on the offensive load on his shoulders, Mitchell will have to find his rhythm against the Warriors to ensure another Jazz win at home.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neal | C - Udoka Azubuike.

Warriors vs Jazz Match Prediction

Thursday night's marquee matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz could be an exciting one. With both teams on winning streaks, it remains to be seen which team can ride on their momentum.

Utah will have homecourt advantage. With their fourth consecutive home game, the Jazz have settled into a comfortable winning rhythm at home. However, the Warriors have clicked, even in Draymond Green's absence.

A huge setback for Utah is the absence of Rudy Gobert. With him out, the Golden State Warriors have an opportunity to exploit holes in the Jazz defense as they fancy their chances of a win.

Where to watch Warriors vs Jazz game?

The Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will be locally broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into KZNS and KSL.

Edited by Bhargav