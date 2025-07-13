Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 13

The Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz will face each other in their second game of the Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday. Both teams enter this game on the back of a defeat in their previous contest.

The Utah Jazz fell short in their last outing, losing 111-105 to the Hornets in a tightly contested matchup at the Thomas & Mack Center. Meanwhile, the Warriors had a rough night of their own, getting overwhelmed by the Trail Blazers in a lopsided 106-73 defeat at the same venue.

Both teams entered the Summer League in Vegas after playing a preliminary tournament. The Warriors were a part of the California Classic Tourney in the Bay Area, while the Jazz participated in the Salt Lake Summer League.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz game details and odds

The game between the Warriors and the Utah Jazz is scheduled for tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game live on the FUBO TV App or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Teams Odds Total Moneyline Golden State Warriors +8.5 o181.5 (-112) +295 Utah Jazz -8.5 u181.5 (-110) -380

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tipoff

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz preview

The Golden State Warriors suffered a heavy defeat against the Trail Blazers in their first Summer League game. Portland outscored them by 21 points in the first quarter and had a 13-point lead at halftime. This lead worsened after the break, as the Warriors scored 12 points in the third quarter to Portland's 27. Despite a strong performance in the fourth, the Warriors ended up losing by 33 points.

Rookies Alex Toohey and Will Richard started the game for the Warriors. Richard was their highest scorer with 12 points, while Toohey contributed with 7 points and 3 rebounds. Both players were on the court for 23 minutes, with the Australian recording a horrible +/- of -47.

On the other hand, the Jazz played out an entertaining game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Eastern Conference had a strong start with 31 points and ended the first half with a 12-point lead over Utah. However, the Jazz had a strong start to the second half and slashed the deficit to three points. But the Hornets' 24-point performance in the fourth quarter put the game to bed.

Jazz's rookie Ace Bailey wasn't a part of the game due to a groin strain and was led by sophomore star Kyle Fillipowski. The center recorded 32 points and 6 rebounds, while Cody Williams and Walter Clayton Jr. both chipped in with 21 points each.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz Summer League roster

Golden State Warriors

PLAYER POS Taran Armstrong Guard Jules Bernard Guard Marques Bolden Center LJ Cryer Guard Leopold Delaunay Guard Ja’Vier Francis Forward Coleman Hawkins Center Alex Higgins-Titsha Forward Blake Hinson Forward Chris Manon Guard Gabe Madsen Guard Bez Mbeng Guard Chance McMillian Guard Isaiah Mobley Center Will Richard Forward Jackson Rowe Forward Donta Scott Forward Jaden Shackelford Guard Alex Toohey Forward

Utah Jazz

Name Position Isaiah Collier Guard Jaden Springer Guard Ace Bailey Forward Walter Clayton Jr. Guard Kyle Filipowski Center Elijah Harkless Guard RJ Luis Guard Micah Potter Center John Tonje Guard Oscar Tshiebwe Center Cody Williams Forward

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz prediction

With both teams losing their first contest, this game will decide their fates in the Summer League. Although the Warriors would be considered favorites in the NBA, the Jazz should have the upper hand on Sunday. Utah boasts a more experienced lineup and should get the win over the Warriors.

