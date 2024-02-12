Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 12, 2024

The Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz matchup is one of the 10 NBA games scheduled for Monday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the most recent game being on Dec. 28, 2022, a game that Golden State won 112-107.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 12.

The Jazz hold a 115-83 all-time advantage against the Warriors. Golden State won the most recent matchup behind then-Warrior Jordan Poole’s 26 points, three rebounds and one assist. Utah’s Lauri Markkanen had 29 points, 16 rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz game is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 12, at Delta Center. The game begins at 9 p.m. EST and will be televised on KJZZ and NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (-112) vs. Jazz (-105)

Spread: Warriors (-1) vs. Jazz (+1)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o242) vs. Jazz -110 (u242)

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz preview

The Warriors (25-25) are 10th in West and won their past four games. They are 7-3 in the past 10 games and seem to have finally reached a level of consistency that eluded them in the first half. In their most recent game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Steph Curry hit a game-winning three-pointer to give them a 113-112 victory. Curry had 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Jazz (26-27) are 11th in the West and lost their most recent game. They have won just four of the past 10 games. Utah lost 129-115 to Phoenix on Thursday. Markkanen led the team with 22 points.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz starting lineups

Chris Paul continues to be out for the Warriors as he recovers from a broken left hand. Gui Santos is questionable as well with left knee soreness. With an otherwise fairly healthy roster, Golden State coach Steve Kerr should start Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green.

As per ESPN, Brice Sensabaugh is listed as questionable for Utah with left hip soreness. Otto Porter Jr. is questionable, too, with left foot soreness. Jazz coach Will Hardy should start Collin Sexton, Kris Dunn, Markkanen, John Collins, and Walker Kessler.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 29.5 points for the game. Curry has been prolific in the past two games, hitting 20 3s in total. He should be great on Monday as well and finish the night with over 29.5 points.

Lauri Markkanen has an over/under of 23.5 points. As Utah tries to reclaim a top-10 spot in the West, expect Markkanen to be aggressive and end the night with over 23.5 points.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz prediction

The Warriors have won six of their past seven games and are favored slightly on the road. Going by Golden State’s recent track record, it should cover the spread for a win. The Warriors’ defense has been bolstered with the return of Gary Payton II as well. Expect the team total to be under 242 points.

