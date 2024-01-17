Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Predictions and betting tips | Jan. 17, 2023-24 

The Golden State Warriors visit the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The game is part of the NBA's 10-game-slate schedule. Tip off will be at 9:00 p.m. ET with KJZZ for home broadcast and NBC Sports Bay Area for away.

The game will be available for online streaming on FuboTV and NBA League pass with their free trial for a week's access to NBA TV for live games. The Jazz and the Warriors face each other for the first time this season.

The Warriors are 12th in the West, going below .500 with a 18-22. They lost two consecutive games on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Jazz are 9th in the West 22-20 and are currently on a six-game winning streak. They beat the Indiana Pacers in their last game, 132-105, led by Lauri Markkanen, who scored 32 points and 10 rebounds.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz predictions, previews, starting lineups and betting tips

Moneyline: Warriors (+152) vs. Jazz (-179)

Spread: Warriors (+4.5) vs. Jazz (-4.5)

Total(O/U): Warriors (O 242) vs. Jazz (U 242.5)

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz preview

The Warriors have struggled this season, falling short of their halfway mark expectations by falling to the 12th position, which doesn't qualify for play-in contention. They have lost seven of their previous 10 games and 7-11 on the road.

Stephen Curry has averaged 26.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 4.9 assists on 44.6% shooting from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, despite the Warriors' struggles.

The Jazz have played as one of the best teams in the last 10 games going 9-1. They have played well at home, going 15-5.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz starting lineups

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry will start as the PG, Brandin Podziemski as the SG, Klay Thompson as the SF, Draymond Green as the PF and Trayce Jackson-Davis as the center.

For the Jazz, Kris Dunn will start as the PG, Collin Sexton as the SG, Simone Fontecchio as the SF, Lauri Markkanen as the PF and John Collins as the center.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz betting tips

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and league-best 4.5 made 3-pointers. His player props are set at Over 27.5 points for -118, Over 3.5 rebounds for +100 and Over 5.5 assists for -111.

Klay Thompson averages 17.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, and made 3.3 3-pointers per game. His player props are set at Over 18.5 points for -115, Over 2.5 rebounds for -161 and Over 2.5 assists for +130.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz predictions

The Jazz are favored to win the game, with a 1.80 odds of winning, while the Warriors have several players sidelined due to injuries like Gary Payton II, Chris Paul and Moses Moody.

Lauri Markkanen has garnered All-Star recognition this season as the Jazz's leader. Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson have displayed great synergy and maturity, making stellar contributions to the Jazz.

Draymond Green returned from his suspension after hitting Jusuf Nurkic. In his return, the Warriors are expected to play better and regroup defensively, as they have struggled with a 117.7 defensive rating.

