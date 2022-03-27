Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards in a clash between two teams from either conference.

The Warriors suffered a crucial blow against the Boston Celtics as they lost their superstar Steph Curry to an ankle injury. With a 48-26 record, they have dropped to third in the Western Conference, 12 games behind the Phoenix Suns (60-14), who hold the NBA's best record. Golden State hold an impressive 29-9 record at home but are only 19-17 on the road and have won only five of their last 10 games in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the hosts have struggled for consistency in the absence of superstar Bradley Beal, who has spent a while on the sidelines. They have won just two of their last 10 outings and just recently snapped a four-game losing streak. They are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference with a record that reads 31 wins and 42 losses and need to go on a run if they are to get into a play-in spot.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors will miss the services of James Wiseman as he is still recovering from a knee injury. The big absentee is obviously Steph Curry as he is set to spend a significant period of time on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

Players Status Reasons Steph Curry Out Ankle James Wiseman Out Knee

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Superstar guard Bradley Beal is one of the two absentees for the Wizards due to a wrist injury. Kyle Kuzma is also ruled out for this game due to a knee injury.

Player Status Reason Bradley Beal Out Wrist Kyle Kuzma Out Knee

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards Betting Odds & Spreads - March 27th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Washington Wizards 31-42 +245 U 222 +7.5 Golden State Warriors 48-26 -310 O 222 -7.5

Both teams are coming into the game with a near clean bill of health. So it isn't surprising that the Warriors are favorites, as they have the better roster and are in better recent form.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole is averaging nearly 18 PPG this season. The Warriors have five of their last 10 games. They will be without Steph Curry.

Click here to bet on the Wizards-Warriors game going into overtime.

Washington Wizards

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 19.7 PPG this season. The Wizards have won only 2 games out of their last 10. They recently snapped their four-game losing streak.

Click here to bet on the Wizards scoring more than 108 points in this game.

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors should see Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson man the backcourt. The frontcourt could be taken care of by Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, while the center could be Kevon Looney.

Washington Wizards

Raul Neto and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should man the backcourt, while the forwards could be Corey Kispert and Rui Hachimura. Kristaps Porzingis should be the center.

The Warriors will be without Curry and James Wiseman. The Warriors have won 19 games on the road this season. The Wizards have won 18 games at home this season.

Click here to register on Draft Kings SB to bet on the Wizards vs Warriors game.

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Jordan Poole; Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson; Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Draymond Green; Center - Kevon Looney.

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Raul Neto; Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; Small Forward - Corey Kispert; Power Forward - Rui Hachimura; Center - Kristaps Porzingis.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Golden State Warriors Washington Wizards 0 votes so far