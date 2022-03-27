Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - March 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will visit Capital One Arena to take on the Washington Wizards for a 2021-22 NBA season game on Sunday.

The Warriors are coming off a 110-121 loss in their previous outing against the Atlanta Hawks. They've lost four of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Wizards haven't been in great form either, having lost eight of their last ten matches. However, they have momentum on their side as they beat the Detroit Pistons 100-97 in their previous outing.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 27th; 7 PM ET (Monday, March 28th; 4:30 AM).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the worst affected teams by injuries this year. They are now without Steph Curry for an indefinite period. The Dubs have struggled in his absence over their last few games.

They haven't had that extra scoring option outside of Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson. Andrew Wiggins seems to be struggling for form at the moment, while the bench has been quiet too. Draymond Green hasn't been as effective either, and it seems like he will take some time to rediscover his rhythm.

The Golden State Warriors need to be at their best defensively at least to have a better chance of winning games. They weren't efficient on that end in their last game against the Hawks and paid the price for it. Klay Thompson's 37-point outing on nine of 16 3-point shooting was the only takeaway for Steve Kerr's men from that match.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole; G - Klay Thompson; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Draymond Green; C - Kevon Looney.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards started the season surprisingly well, with a 10-3 record, and it looked like they could make the push for a second consecutive playoffs appearance this season. However, they slumped quicker than expected and never recovered, finding themselves at 31-42, seeded 12th in the Eastern Conference.

The season is pretty much over for the Wizards now as they are five and a half games behind the play-in tournament seeding. Nevertheless, they have an exciting squad to work with for next season. These last few games give them an excellent opportunity to work out some combinations and schemes they can build on during the summer.

Their latest star acquisition, Kristaps Porzingis, seems to have settled well in DC. He led them to their recent win over the Pistons with a 30-point, ten-rebound performance. With impact players like Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal sidelined, Porzingis will once again be a key player for the Washington Wizards.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Tomas Satoransky; G - Corey Kispert; F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; F - Rui Hachimura; C - Kristaps Porzingis.

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards Betting Odds & Spreads - March 27th, 2022

Teams Record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Golden State Warriors 48-26 -303 Over 221.5 (-110) +7.5 (-110) Washington Wizards 31-42 +240 Under 221.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110)

The Warriors enter this game as the favorites. Both teams have struggled for form, but the Dubs are a better team on paper and the Wizards are without stars Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma.

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Golden State's totals have gone OVER in their last two games. The Warriors are 15-17-1 against the spread on the road. Jordan Poole has scored at least 20 points in his last 12 consecutive games.

Washington Wizards Betting Tips

The Wizards' totals have gone UNDER in their last three games in a row. Washington is 19-17 against the spread at home. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.6 points per game across his last ten games.

Warriors vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards have both struggled for form recently. However, Golden State still looks like a much better team on paper with the presence of players like Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The Wizards may struggle in the absence of Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma.

The Wizards have lost eight of their last ten games. The Warriors are 19-17 on the road. Washington is without stars like Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal.

Where to watch Warriors vs Wizards

The game between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will be televised locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Washington. Fans can also watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

