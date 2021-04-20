Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - April 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The blazing Golden State Warriors will lock horns with the red-hot Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Wednesday in the final matchup between the two teams for the 2020-21 NBA season. Both sides have winning momentum behind them, and their encounter could produce a thriller.

The visiting Golden State Warriors are making a push for the postseason with stellar performances in their recent stretch of games. Steve Kerr's men will enter this fixture with a 29-29 record that has earned them the 9th spot in the West, one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies. Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have been streaking with a five-game winning haul coming into the contest. Scott Brooks' side are tied with the Chicago Bulls for 10th place in the East with a 24-22 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 7:00 PM ET. (Thursday 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have hit their stride, winning five of their past six games. Dub Nation is in a frenzy as Stephen Curry continues to put on a scoring exhibition every night.

After dropping a game to the Celtics, the Golden State Warriors bounced back with a resounding victory over Eastern Conference leaders, the Philadelphia 76ers, on Monday. Curry extended his hot streak with another awe-inspiring performance, dropping 49 points that included a whopping ten 3-pointers to guide his side to a 107-96 victory over Joel Embiid and company.

ELEVEN straight games with 3⃣0⃣+ points



Nobody age 33 or older has done that in NBA history until now.

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Washington Wizards earlier this month. That game saw Russell Westbrook register his 21st triple-double of the season, while Bradley Beal rallied late in the fourth to lift the Wizards past the Warriors for a 110-107 victory. Curry and crew will be hungry to avenge their defeat as the two sides face off in Wednesday's contest.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry #30 (right) and Kent Bazemore #26 of the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry, the former league MVP, made NBA history in his last appearance against the 76ers by dropping 30+ points for the 11th straight game. In doing so, Steph exceeded the record set by the all-time great Kobe Bryant for players 33 years of age and above. The Golden State Warriors will look to their elite sharpshooter to deliver another stellar outing against the Wizards to keep them in the hunt for the playoffs.

Steph Curry (31.4) has passed Bradley Beal (31.1) as this season's leading scorer.

Chef Curry has played an impressive 50 games for the Golden State Warriors this season, averaging 31.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 34 minutes per game. The 7x All-Star is shooting 49.1% from the field and an incredible 43.1% from beyond the arc. The 12th year guard continues to be automatic from the free-throw line, clocking at 92.2% from the charity stripe this campaign.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Stephen Curry l Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Kevon Looney

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have put the league on notice with an impressive five-game winning streak ahead of this contest. 2021 All-Star Bradley Beal will roll out at home with a 31.1 PPG in 47 games as we draw closer to the end of the regular season. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook has returned to superstar-level play in the second half of the campaign.

The 9x All-Star has delivered several MVP-caliber outings to bring his side back to relevance in the East. In addition to their two stars, Daniel Gafford, Rui Hachimura and Davis Bertans have been instrumental in the team's recent run.

Brad & Russ lead @WashWizards to 5 straight wins! 🔥
@RealDealBeal23: 30 PTS, 3 STL
@russwest44: 13 PTS, 11 REB, 17 AST, 3 STL

Recording their 24th win of the season, the Washington Wizards routed the OKC Thunder 119-107 on Monday. Leading the effort for the Eastern Conference club was none other than Bradley Beal, who dazzled with a 30 point outing. Westbrook tallied another triple-double, while Davis Bertans sparked a light off the bench with 21 points.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook will go down in history as one of the most skilled guards to have ever played the game. He has proven to be the MVP of the team, with contributions on both ends of the hardwood. The 2x scoring champ has also registered 25 points and above in three of his past five appearances.

Westbrook has played 50 games for the Washington Wizards this season. The 13th year veteran is averaging a triple-double with 21.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 10.9 assists in 35.5 minutes per game. Russ has recorded a 43.8% shooting display from the field and 31.1% shooting accuracy from distance.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Deni Avdija | Power Forward - Rui Hachimura | Center - Alex Len

Warriors vs Wizards Match Prediction

The game between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards could go down to the wire, with both teams playing with a purpose ahead of the playoffs. The Warriors will fancy their chances of stealing one on the road if Curry can keep scoring the ball at a high level. Meanwhile, the Wizards will look to their star-caliber duo to deliver another rousing performance in Wednesday's contest.

The enticing fixture will feature a showdown between the two top scorers of the season as Stephen Curry and Bradley Beal go mano a mano in the backcourt. Their duel could be key in deciding the victor of the contest. On that note, we predict the Washington Wizards will win this matchup and extend their hot streak to six consecutive wins.

Where to watch Warriors vs Wizards?

The game between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards will be telecast on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.