"Gone and tap into yo bag of tricks" - Terry Rozier jokingly responds after getting trolled by Jaylen Brown

Since joining the Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier has turned himself from a spark plug bench piece to a quality starting combo guard. A big part of that has been his increased skill, which was highlighted in a crafty dribble move he has added to his bag. It later circled around Twitter for a little while before former teammate Jaylen Brown went on to troll Rozier.

Terry Rozier spent his first four seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics averaging 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 38% from the field and 35% from three. He averaged only 20 minutes per game and started 30 games out of his 272 appearances.

When he signed a controversial three-year $57 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets, his game improved. Rozier has started all 146 games, averaging 34.2 minutes per game. All his other stats have skyrocketed, averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, and shooting 44% from the field and 39% from three.

Rozier spent three seasons playing alongside Jaylen Brown. But before Brown started averaging over 20 points per game, in the last season they played together, Brown was still a project who averaged only 13 points per game.

Brown reacted to a Rozier dribble highlight, saying that he taught him that move. Rozier continued the banter by tweeting,

“🤣🤣 gone and tap into yo bag of tricks”

The NBA is filled with many friendships throughout the league and with the use of social media, it is always interesting to see how they interact with each other.

Terry Rozier's role on the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets key players Miles Bridges #0 (left), Terry Rozier #3 (middle), and Gordon Hayward #20 (right)

In the 2021-22 season, Terry Rozier’s numbers have taken a slight dip compared to his two previous seasons with the Hornets when he averaged 19.3 points per game. In his first 14 games this season, he is only averaging 15.9 points.

Rozier’s slight drop-off can be attributed to a few outside variables. For one, LaMelo Ball, in his second season in the NBA has not yet hit his sophomore slump. If anything, he has only gotten better. Ball is second in points per game and leads the team in assists.

Miles Bridges has also taken a massive leap this season, nearly doubling his scoring output from 12.7 points to 20.8 points per game. Both improvements from the Hornets' young players have left Terry Rozier sliding down the offensive hierarchy.

The Hornets also play Gordon Hayward big minutes, serving as the second ball-handler on the court next to Ball and a veteran presence.

Despite that, Terry Rozier is still having an impressive season, and the Hornets will need his scoring down the line. It's possible these Hornets could be a playoff team in the Eastern Conference, and a player like Rozier would be very handy for the run.

