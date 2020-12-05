Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Baylor Bears Prediction & Match Preview - December 5th, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball 

Match Details

Fixture: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Baylor Bears - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, December 5th, 12 PM ET (Friday, 10:30 PM IST)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

The battle for the best team in the Country hosted by No. 2 Baylor Bears against No.1 Gonzaga Bulldogs will take place this Saturday. Many were questioning if this game was going to happen due to Gonzaga having a positive COVID case last week, and Baylor's coach, Scott Drew, testing positive earlier in the year. Both teams have been able to battle adversity and are undefeated and healthy for their Saturday matchup.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are coming off a mid-week win against No.11 ranked West Virginia. They were able to hold off the mountaineers in a hard-fought battle, 87-82. Bulldogs is an experienced team that can use their size to an advantage down low and get out and run the floor well.

🄱🄰🄻🄰🄽🄲🄴 ⚖️



Nembhard: 17

Timme: 15

Ayayi: 19

Kispert: 18 pic.twitter.com/XlUeiiOxsu — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 3, 2020

For Gonzaga to win this game, they will have to continue to have strong production from their veteran players. Drew Timme, Corey Kispert, and Joel Ayayi have accounted for 64 percent of all Bulldogs scoring.

Advertisement

The contribution from the veteran players will be even more crucial for the Gonzaga Bulldogs in this game if their star freshman Jalen Suggs is not fully healthy from the fall he took in the previous game.

Key Player - Corey Kispert

Corey Kispert #24

Corey Kispert will need to play a key role for the Gonzaga Bulldogs against the Bears tomorrow afternoon. Kispert has been on fire to start the season. He has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 45 percent of them. If he can get hot from the perimeter, then the 2020 West Coast Champions will be in good shape.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Predicted Lineup

Drew Timme, Anton Watson, Corey Kispert, Joel Ayayi, Jalen Suggs

Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears have a well balanced team that plays extremely well on both sides of the court. Apart from being very talented, they are also a well coached side that remains disciplined in their defensive shape and does not force many turnovers.

Advertisement

Every time I watch Baylor tape I'm amazed at their defensive rotations and communication in scramble situations. They move in tandem, synchronized almost by the step. They are so well drilled.



Helps having dudes that strap up, but the coaching to make that happen is impressive. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) December 1, 2020

Baylor Bears will need to continue to shoot well from the perimieter and improve their free-throw shooting. They average 11.7 3-pointers a game, making them the eighth best among Division I teams, but are just shooting 56% from the stripe. This will be an important stat that the experienced Gonzaga squad will try to exploit.

Key Player - Jared Butler

Jared Butler #12

For Baylor Bears to beat Gonzaga, and become country's best team, they will need production from Jared Bulter. Bulter is averaging 16 points, and 4 assist to start the season. The preseason All American will need to notch it up even more to give his team a chance at taking down the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Advertisement

Baylor Bears Predicted Lineup

Mark Vital, Flo Thamba, MaCio Teague, Dabion Mitchell, Jared Butler

Gonzaga vs Baylor Prediction

If Gonzaga's freshman, Jalen Suggs, is healthy then it is likely the Bulldogs will remain No.1 in the AP College Men's Baskeball Poll. The Bulldogs' veteran leadership and their deadeye shooting will be too much for the Baylor Bears to handle.

Where to watch Gonzaga vs Baylor?

The game will be broadcasted nationally on CBS. Fans without cable can watch the game through the CBS All-Access app.