“Good having you back king” - James Harden comments on Kyrie Irving’s return for the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving returned to the court for the Brooklyn Nets on the road against the Indiana Pacers after a long hiatus. This is his first game for the Nets this season due to his reluctance to take the Covid-19 vaccine. The franchise recalled Irving back to the fold in their bid to secure the championship title.
However, he will be limited to only playing away encounters and fixtures he is deemed eligible for. It was an amazing first game for the returning point guard as he put on a solid display. James Harden took to his Twitter page to relay how exciting it is to have Kyrie Irving back, simply stating:
"Good having you back king.”
Asides from Harden, Kevin Durant has also shown his excitement in having the 7-time All-Star back on the court during the latter's post-game interview. The majority of the basketball community have also cheered on Irving's return. Demonstrating just how ecstatic they are at having the Nets' Big-3 back together on display for the first time this season.
The Nets title run looks promising with Uncle Drew back in the lineup, even though it's for away games only. According to Second Spectrum, the Big-3 have featured in 15 games together and gone on to win 12, losing only 3.
Kyrie Irving's return and his impact in breaking the Brooklyn Nets losing streak
Prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers, the Brooklyn Nets had lost their last three games - Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. Kyrie Irving's return seemed to be the extra spark needed as they broke their losing streak, defeating the Pacers by an 8-point margin.
The Pacers took a 5 point lead by the end of the first quarter, posting 37 points. They extended their lead in the second quarter by an extra 8 points, winning the first half by 13 points. The Nets reduced the deficit in the third quarter and the went on to seee the game out in the fourth.
Kyrie Irving posted 22 points and completed 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in 32 minutes of game time. Although he was unable to drain any shots from beyond the arc, he sunk all his attempts from the charity stripe. He also registered 9 of 17 attempts from the field, recording a 52.9% accuracy.
Kevin Durant recorded the most points, rebounds and assists, as he posted 39 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. James Harden registered 18 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. It was a good start for the 2012 Rookie of the Year, reassuring Nets fans of a great future to come.