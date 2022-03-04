"Good Lord have mercy; what an a** kicking" - Stephen A. Smith minces no words as LA Clippers thrash LA Lakers, calls it "a damn avalanche"

The LA Lakers had ended the first half with a scorching 14-0 run to close the gap to 66-63 against their rivals, the LA Clippers. It looked like another yawner for the bumbling star-studded team before the mighty rally gave them some hopes of ending their three-game losing streak.

The LA Clippers, who have owned the Lakers the last two seasons, had other plans, though. They came out on fire in the third quarter to put LeBron James and company on their heels once more.

Behind Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac, the Clips pounded their Crypto.com co-tenants 40-18 in the third frame. At one point, the boos started raining again for the Lakers.

Veteran sports show analyst Stephen A. Smith was likely just one of the thousands who have had enough of the LA Lakers’ humiliating display.

Smith minced no words in ripping the Lakers:

“Good Lord have mercy. What an a**-kicking the LA Clippers are handing to the LA Lakers. A damn avalanche. The Lakers gotta make a change. This is just too bad to take.”

The LA Clippers are 3-0 against the LA Lakers this campaign. In two of those wins, superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were only in street clothes as they were in this game. The undermanned Clippers are once again dealing another painful drubbing to their more famous rivals.

Stephen A. Smith’s lambasting of the Lakers has been a constant refrain among basketball fans, particularly over the last few days. Just four days ago, they were drubbed by the New Orleans Pelicans in a game that got so bad that even team owner Jeanie Buss had to leave Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Trevor Ariza also started talking back to fans at courtside who had had enough of their gutless performances.

If the Lakers have to make a significant change, they’ll have to do it over the summer. The latest deal they made was to waive De’Andre Jordan to make room for DJ Augustin.

Jordan has barely played this season while Augustin, so far, has played 15 minutes with three points, four assists and three steals. Given how badly they have been played, it remains to be seen what to make of the trade.

The LA Clippers continue their dominance over the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers had no answer for Reggie Jackson yet again.

The LA Clippers clobbered the LA Lakers again to stay undefeated this season against their rivals. Even without two of their best players, they just relish the opportunity to cause misery for the historically-great franchise.

The LA Clippers have been relying on Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac and Marcus Morris Sr. to own the Lakers. They have helped the Clippers kill their counterparts in every significant statistical category in the game. The lopsided score is the perfect indication of how one-sided the match turned out to be (132-111).

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Reggie Jackson tonight:



36 Points

9 Assists

8 Rebounds

2 Steals

4/8 3PM Reggie Jackson tonight:36 Points 9 Assists8 Rebounds2 Steals4/8 3PM https://t.co/x1Sok6ny11

The Lakers are in real danger of missing the play-in if they continue their horrific performances. If that happens, Stephen A. Smith won’t be the only one thrashing them on social media.

