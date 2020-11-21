NBA News: Goran Dragic and Meyers Leonard Re-sign with Miami Heat

The NBA Free Agency is officially open and we can expect plenty of NBA News over the coming days and weeks ahead. As teams look to shape their roster ahead of the new season, we will gain an insight into who could be favorites for the playoffs and who has made some shrewd acquisitions.

The latest NBA News that has emerged involves last year's NBA finalists, the Miami Heat. In the offseason, they have had several players involved in contract negotiations and NBA Rumors have questioned the future of stars Goran Dragic and Meyers Leonard. However, it has now been announced the two will stay in Miami, therefore we will have a look at what this means for the franchise.

NBA News: Miami Heat ensure they keep key assets Goran Dragic and Meyers Leonard

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat - Game Three

The first NBA News after the Free Agency window opened on Friday night involved the Miami Heat. The franchise was able to secure two of their central components to last year's Finals run to new contracts - Goran Dragic and Meyers Leonard.

Free agent Goran Dragic has agreed to a two-year, $37.4M deal to re-sign with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020

The veteran guard, Dragic, is well-loved in Florida and had one of his best seasons in the league last year. Scoring 16 points and dishing out 5 assists, Dragic also finished with an effective field goal percentage of 52 percent. He has been one of the most consistent scorers in the NBA for the past ten years, therefore it is no surprise to hear that the Heat were intent on securing his services for another two. If the Heat are to mount another challenge in the East this year, they will need all of their supporting casts points to combine with Jimmy Butler's leadership.

Miami Heat v Minnesota Timberwolves

At the center position, the Miami Heat have also announced that Meyers Leonard will be returning this season, according to NBA News. Leonard had spent most of his years in the league as a role player, however he played 49 of 51 games last season as a starter for the Heat. Leonard is not the most prolific contributor though, averaging 6 points and 5 rebounds.

Despite his offensive stats, the 28 year-old takes high percentage shots and provides more off the ball than he is given credit for. With his 7'0" frame, Leonard is able to stretch the floor and provides for the team first before himself.

Meyers Leonard will re-sign with the Heat on a 2 year deal. per @ByTimReynolds pic.twitter.com/lT1lgTbg0M — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 20, 2020

Offering a player with these offensive numbers goes to show what the Miami Heat think of Leonard. Both Dragic and Leonard will be valuable pieces for the Heat's season and will help them to push once again at the top of the East.