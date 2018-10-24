Grab your popcorn: the thrilling 2018-19 NBA season is here!

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

Will Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum dribble their way up to the league this season with Boston Celtics? Are Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid going to alley up to the top of the scoreboard? The NBA fever has always kept basketball fanatics in India at their toes but the 2018-19 season is as promising as Harden's step back, Chef Curry's three-pointer and KD's jumper and has a lot in the house already for basketball enthusiasts across the world.

The discomfort of the difference in streaming timings in India fails to overcome Indian fanatics’ devotion and enthusiasm, and thousands of young fans would wake up in the morning for nothing but an enthralling faceoff between the teams! But hey, NBA in a celebrated decision, chose to broadcast the games in primetime for India as well this season, owing to the massive popularity and enthusiasm amongst the fans here.

After a disappointing loss by the Cavaliers against the mighty Warriors in the finals in the previous season, LeBron James, in a historic decision that was tremendously welcomed by his fans globally, signed a four-year deal with Los Angeles Lakers, which interestingly competed against James' Cavaliers for the longest time with the equally phenomenal Kobe Bryant against him.

An interesting snippet by Bleacher Report surfaced after Cavs' yet another defeat to the golden squad in the NBA Finals.

With the beginning of the season, which included a first week full of action with a tremendous Spurs-Lakers OT game, a last-second game-winner by the reigning champions in Utah and the brawl between the Rockets and the Lakers over the weekend, the fans are enthused with the competition and, also the latest draft picks, transfers and new signings and how they play in new colours.

In what many certainly see an attempt to strengthen the red squadron, Houston Rockets signed Carmelo Anthony who teamed up with last season's MVP James Harden and Chris Paul along with Clint Capela.

The promising list of debuts this NBA season is incomplete without Kawhi Leonard's spectacular debut with Toronto Raptors who led the team to victory against the now LeBron-less Cavaliers on opening night, followed by three victories to lead the east with a great 4-0 start.

Gordon Hayward has successfully recovered from the awful injury previous season to resume his career at Boston Celtics, and the green gang continues to make its presence felt with the ball-handling maestro Kyrie, although he had a slow start of the season, and the explosive rookie Tatum who joined last season.

Jayson Tatum had a great game on opening night against the Sixers

GSW stands strong with KD, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson and will strive to retain its NBA title this season after a comfortable 4-0 sweep over Cavs. Meanwhile the Timberwolves prep for the season with the controversy surrounding Jimmy Butler. Interestingly, L.A. Lakers have arguably the most robust young arsenal with Lonzo Ball, Rajon Rondo, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Brandon Ingram and King James. Now isn’t that a promising line-up? Well, see for yourself!

Denver is another team looking great in the early stages. Led by Serbian Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are enjoying a great 4-0 start. The Serbian centre is averaging 23.3 points per game, 10.5 rebounds, and 7 assists on 61 percent shooting.

Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to lead the Bucks this season while Paul George, Steven Adams and Russell Westbrook pull their socks to play with Oklahoma City Thunder this season.

Philadelphia 76ers are all armoured up with last year's Rookie of the year Ben Simmons and the stealthy Joel Embiid, however, their opening night clash with the Celtics was not great.

The new signings and transfers in the 2018-19 season seem brightly reassuring about the competitive environment and remarkable faceoffs and promise to deliver nail-bitingly athletic performances.

This season is going to be a thoroughly promising spectacle as every team houses capable point guards and shooting guards and rookies like Trae Young, who makes a debut with Atlanta Hawks, will leave no stone unturned to compete with the aces.

Fans were enthralled last season when rookie Jayson Tatum delivered an explosive dunk over LBJ against the Cavs, and similar glimpses are anticipated in the season 2018-19. Many followers also believe that only GSW and Cavs have usually been reaching the NBA Finals and that could be changed with maintaining a mixed bag of player signings as well as fair and balanced drafts picks to make the game more competitive, entertaining and challenging!

So grab your seats and soda! Put that favourite jersey on, will you? Do not hesitate to exclaim at James’s ruthless rejection or be by the edge of your seat when Giannis thunderously hammers it down over the defence! For this season is going to be delightfully entertaining and fans are losing their calm already. Who knows, we might witness the most amusingly unexpected faceoffs in the NBA Finals?

After all, it is more than just a game!