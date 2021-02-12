Grading Boston Celtics’ complete roster on their performances so far | NBA 2020-21

Fueled by a strong start to the season for both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics sit at 4th on the Eastern Conference table with a .542 win percentage. At the start of the season Marcus Smart filled in for the injured Kemba Walker, who received a stem-cell injection in his sore left knee during the fall. With Walker back in Boston Celtics’ roster, Brad Stevens has been trying out a few different starting lineups.

After coming up short in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, they’ve added a few pieces to the mix. Veteran Jeff Teague of the Atlanta Hawks and Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers signed with the Boston Celtics in the off-season and have immediately started contributing.

Let's have a look at how the Boston Celtics roster has performed so far this season and for the purposes of this article, we have taken those that have played more than 10 games and therefore are having a significant impact on the team.

Grading the Boston Celtics starters after 24 games of the 2020-21 season

Jayson Tatum: A+

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 35.7 PPG: 26.3 AST: 4.4 REB: 6.8 FG%: 46.0

Jayson Tatum is showing off his passing tonight 🔥



He had 4 assists in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/yFkZbmGDv4 — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) February 12, 2021

Jayson Tatum has displayed great skill with the ball to start the season. Leading the Boston Celtics with 26.3 PPG, he has added a variety of plays to his arsenal. At just 22 years old, Tatum is evolving into one of the league’s most dangerous players. He has missed 5 games this season due to COVID-19 safety protocols and has been balling ever since his return. He has had five 30+ point games being the center piece of the Boston Celtics offense.

Jaylen Brown: A+

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 33.2 PPG: 26.0 AST: 3.7 REB: 5.6 FG%: 51.2

Jaylen Brown hit his career-high in three quarters 😳



☘️ 42 Pts

☘️ 7-10 from three

☘️ 15-21 FG

☘️ 29 Min pic.twitter.com/Z0zqrxYYt3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 31, 2020

24-year-old Jaylen Brown gets an A rating because of his immense contribution on both ends of the floor. With two 40+ point games this season, he has been an efficient point scorer, missing just two games for the Boston Celtics. Recording 28 steals and 14 blocks, Jaylen Brown is someone who gets things done on the defensive end.

Daniel Theis: B+

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 23.8 PPG: 9.5 AST: 1.4 REB: 5.1 FG%: 60.3

German international Daniel Theis has been a hustling factor for the Boston Celtics. He is the only man on the roster who hasn’t missed a game so far. Defensively he has been active, tallying a total of 25 blocks and offensively he has the highest effective FG% in the league. He also has an improved 3FG% which has gone up 10% from the previous season. Much improved? Yes Sir!

Tristan Thompson: C

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 22.5 PPG: 6.9 AST: 1.0 REB: 8.5 FG%: 49.2

The addition of Tristan Thompson to the roster definitely adds value in terms of a veteran presence. He has been in the league a long time and can certainly mentor players like Daniel Theis and Tacko Fall. On the field he has had a decent contribution, but the question is will he be the fit for championship contention? The Boston Celtics might look to replace him if they are able to find the right fit.

Kemba Walker: B

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 27.6 PPG: 15.5 AST: 4.2 REB: 3.6 FG%: 34.8

Semi Ojeleye, Payton Pritchard and Kemba Walker all hit 5+ threes for the Celtics tonight.



It's the first time in Celtics franchise history that 3 players each had 5+ threes. pic.twitter.com/ISZZkJx3pH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 12, 2021

The last spot in the starting lineup has been shuffled between Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart and Semi Ojeleye. But with Kemba back from injury, he will be the preferred option to start games. He is a veteran point guard and has been putting in work ever since his return. Dropping 46 dimes in 11 games, he knows how to get his team going and also has a solid impact on the defensive end. He will need a few more games before he can get back to his all-star level of play.