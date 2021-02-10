Grading LA Lakers' complete roster on their performances so far | NBA 2020-21

The LA Lakers are over a third of the way through their title-defending season and are in a prime position to retain the top seed in the West and with this, home-court advantage. Though not yet atop the Conference, the Lakers are just one game behind the Utah Jazz and have won their last 5 games after suffering a shock 2 matchups in a row.

Despite winning their 17th championship last season, the LA Lakers front office were not content to rest on their current squad, knowing that others would strengthen to pose a greater challenge. Knowing this, they signed multiple new stars to play alongisde their core talent.

Let's have a look at how the LA Lakers roster has performed so far this season and for the purposes of this article, we have taken those that are averaging more than five minutes a game and therefore are having a significant impact on the team.

Grading the LA Lakers starters after 25 games of the 2020-21 season

LeBron James: A+

Los Angeles Lakers leader LeBron James dunks vs OKC

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 34.5 PPG: 25.6 AST: 8.0 REB: 8.0 FG%: 49.7

LeBron James is yet again showing why he is one of the greatest players to ever grace the game. Favorite to win the MVP award currently - potentially the oldest to do so - James continues to improve his game despite his age. Leading the LA Lakers on both ends of the floor, James has adapted his game, shooting a career-high number of threes and connecting with 39.8% of attempts to keep opposition defenders guessing.

The @Lakers win their 5th in a row behind @KingJames' trip-dub!



28 PTS | 14 REB | 12 AST #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/llzXS8yvuc — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2021

Anthony Davis: B+

Advertisement

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 33.6 PPG: 22.3 AST: 3.2 REB: 8.6 FG%: 53.0

Even with a rating of B+, Anthony Davis is still one of the most devastating end-to-end players in the league and is the LA Lakers' second-best player. Davis has yet to hit the heights he was able to produce in the franchise's title-winning run, during which time his determination and resultant numbers were frightening. The forward is averaging a higher shooting percentage though is scoring and rebounding less.

Marc Gasol: B

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 19.4 PPG: 3.7 AST: 2.0 REB: 4.3 FG%: 36.7

The signing of Marc Gasol is still yet to show its worth to the LA Lakers. Despite adding better creation on the offensive end in his assists and floor-spacing, Gasol is providing less coverage for Davis on defense as that provided by Howard and McGee last season. His veteran experience and free-throw shooting will benefit the Lakers in the long-run though and is a good rotation partner for Harrell.

Dennis Schroder: A

Los Angeles Lakers stars Dennis Schroder and Anthony Davis

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 31.3 PPG: 14.4 AST: 4.4 REB: 3.7 FG%: 44.0

Advertisement

One player who has hit the ground running since moving to the LA Lakers is Dennis Schroder. Leading from the front on defense, Schroder has proven his ability as a consistent starter and has taken some of the scoring burden from James and Davis.

How about this hustle from Dennis Schröder⁉️🙌🔥 Plays like this can be the difference between winning and losing! #JrNBA (🎥 via @lakers) pic.twitter.com/ZEIX1qTdBS — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) February 7, 2021

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: A

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 25.6 PPG: 9.1 AST: 1.4 REB: 2.3 FG%: 46.9

Considering the role KCP has to play on the LA Lakers' roster, the shooting guard is excelling. Coming off the back of a strong playoff performance, Caldwell-Pope is continuing to find good positions on the court and is draining threes at a rate of 45.6%.