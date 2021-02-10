Grading the Philadelphia 76ers’ complete roster on their performance so far | NBA 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers look to be genuine title contenders for the 2020-21 NBA season, and are currently 1st in the Eastern Conference with a 17-7 record. Joel Embiid has been the standout player for the 76ers and is producing MVP-worthy numbers. He has been well supported by the likes of Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Shake Milton, as the Philadelphia 76ers have worked around a shaky period in which they missed multiple key players.

In this article, we look at the individual performances of the entire Philadelphia 76ers roster in the 24 NBA games that they have played thus far. The 76ers are coming off an impressive victory against a top-heavy Brooklyn Nets side and take on Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, next.

“I think as a second unit, we have a lot of potential. I cannot say we are playing perfect right now, with the second unit, because I feel like we can do more. We can give more to this team.”#HereTheyCome



Grading the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster's performances so far | NBA 2020-21

Joel Embiid in action for the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid : A+

2020-21 NBA Season Record - MPG: 31.8 , PPG: 29.3 , APG: 3, RPG: 7.4, FG% - 55.3

Joel Embiid is in dominant form and is consistently taking over games for the Philadelphia 76ers. He has emerged as a serious MVP candidate in the 2020-21 NBA season so far and will be instrumental to any title charge that the Philadelphia 76ers end up mounting. His numbers speak for themselves, something which has happened despite Embiid missing multiple games due to safety and health related protocols.

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons : B +

2020-21 NBA Season Record - MPG: 32.9 , PPG: 13.5 , APG: 8, RPG: 8.3, FG% - 54.5

While Ben Simmons' obvious weakness in the form of shooting from deep has been talked about multiple times, he has also been crucial to the Philadelphia 76ers rich vein of form in the 2020-21 NBA season thus far. While the numbers are bound to improve as the season progresses, Ben Simmons is the second best player that the 76ers have, and crucial to their title ambitions.

Tobias Harris : A

2020-21 NBA Season Record - MPG: 33.6 , PPG: 20.2 , APG: 3, RPG: 7.4, FG% - 51.4

Tobias Harris’ experience looks to have come good for the otherwise young but highly talented roster that the Philadelphia 76ers boast of. Tobias Harris is currently producing some of his career-best numbers, and has proved to be an invaluable acquisition for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Seth Curry : B

2020-21 NBA Season Record - MPG: 27.4 , PPG: 12.1 , APG: 2.7, RPG: 1.8, FG% - 50

Seth Curry’s shooting from range has come in very handy for the Philadelphia 76ers, and he has added a much-needed element to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup.

However, his fitness has come under the scanner and he has missed multiple games due to Head coach Doc Rivers deeming him not “fit enough”. However, Seth Curry is expected to prove crucial over the course of the 76ers’ title charge, as well.

Danny Green :

B +

2020-21 NBA Season Record - MPG: 27.9 , PPG: 9 , APG: 2, RPG: 3.6, FG% - 39.5

While Danny Green’s best years are undoubtedly behind him, the Philadelphia 76ers were in need of shooters, and Danny Green is a lethal shooter from the deep. Moreover, his defensive contributions have also been important for the Philadelphia 76ers, with the roster now looking to have a good combination of youth and experience.