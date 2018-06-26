NBA Free Agency: Grading This Offseason's 9 Head Coach Hirings So Far

There have been 9 hirings this offseason so far. I grade them.

David Fizdale Press Conference

The current offseason we have seen nine coaching changes. Rebuilding teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns and even former contenders like the Toronto Raptors are changing their coaches in hope of change. Sometimes changes in the coaching department can work really well or it can ruin team chemistry and put the team even further back.

Teams have spent weeks, maybe months evaluating their options to pick the best new head coach for their franchise. There are many factors to consider when hiring a coach. The two main factors are their past experience and their fit with the team.

Here we will examine each of the nine-coach hirings and give a grade based off those two factors.

Atlanta Hawks - Lloyd Pierce to replace Mike Budenholzer.

Lloyd Pierce being introduced as the new Hawks head coach

Past experience: Lloyd Pierce is the former assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers since the 2013-14 season. Prior to his time with the 76ers, he also worked as a coordinator/assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies.

How will he fit: Pierce may not have the most attractive record because he was present for the entire "the Process" period of the 76ers franchise, but he is experienced with the rebuilding state of a team. This will be his first head coaching opportunity and it will not have any pressure since the team isn't expected to be contending any time soon.

The Hawks had four picks in the top 33 picks of this year's draft, including the third overall selection. With that pick, they chose a possible future star in Trae Young.

Their young core will be strong as they already have Taurean Prince and John Collins. Pierce will be able to work with these young guys and take his knowledge from the 76ers under Brett Brown and apply them with his new team. The Hawks will have more talent than the 2013-14 76ers, so Pierce will already have a head start in comparison to his former team.

He still is unproven, and Budenholzer was one of the best coaches in their franchise's history. Budenholzer and the Hawks probably agreed to part ways for a fresh start for both parties.

Grade: B -