Great Britain will look to improve their start in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket as it faces Finland in the second game of the group phase on Friday, August 29. Great Britain lost to Lithuania in the tournament opener, while Finland took down Sweden.

The two teams are situated in Group B along with Montenegro, Sweden, Lithuania, and Germany.

The game will take place on Finland's home floor at the Tampere Deck and is set to tip off at 8:30 PM (GMT+3). It will be broadcast via Courtside 1891, the official subscription-based streaming platform of FIBA.

Great Britain vs Finland Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

Moneyline: Great Britain (7.75) vs Finland (1.09)

Spread: Great Britain (+15.5) vs Finland (-15.5)

Total: Great Britain 1.90 (u171.5) vs Finland 1.91 (o171.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Great Britain vs Finland Preview

Great Britain dropped their opener against Lithuania in a blowout loss, 90-74. The game saw its flaws as they could not match up against Lithuania's NBA star Jonas Valanciunas throughout the game. They will again have another tough matchup against Finland.

Led by former NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen, Finland is expected to cruise through the group phase. They defeated Sweden, 93-90, in a surprisingly close game, where Markannen did the heavy lifting with 28 points on 7-of-15 shooting alongside six rebounds.

For the Brits, they will be leaning on Akwasi Yeboah, who put up 17 points and four rebounds in the loss against Lithuania.

A loss by Great Britain would put them at 0-2, impacting their playoff hopes, while Finland could go 2-0 and jump to the top of the group's standings.

Great Britain vs Finland Predicted Starting Lineups

Great Britain is predicted to start Tarik Phillip, Jubrile Belo, Akwasi Yeboah, Myles Hesson, and Carl Wheatle, the same starting lineup in their first game. They are coached by Marc Steutel.

Meanwhile, Finland could be starting Lauri Markkanen, Sasu Salin, Mikael Jantunen, Elias Vantonen, and Edon Maxhuni. Finland's head coach is Lassi Tuovi.

Great Britain vs Finland prediction

We predict a big win for Finland as the Brits showed their defensive lapses. With Markannen leading the charge, Finland could overpower Great Britain in the game. Expect a double-digit deficit in favor of Finland.

