"Greater than Tiger Woods’ impact in the minority community" - Howard University women's golf coach commends Steph Curry's charitable contribution

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has blossomed into one of the superstars in the NBA. Not only has Curry dazzled fans with his play of the basketball court, he's become an icon because of his actions off the court as well.

Curry has been applauded for his efforts to give back to the community in a number of different ways. Throughout his illustrious career, the superstar basketball player has been active when it comes to his love for the sport of golf. Often, during the NBA's offseason, Curry has participated in a number of celebrity tournaments and performed well.

But it hasn't just stopped there. Curry has looked for ways to give back to the young communities in the sport of golf as well. In a recent piece by the Rolling Stone's Matt Sullivan, Curry was interviewed. He was about his goals for not only on the basketball court, but off it as well. One of the specific examples involved Curry funding the rebirth of the golf team at Howard University. The team's coach, Sam Puryear, went on to say that Curry's impact is "greater than Tiger Woods'." Curry's contribution of more than $1 million has helped to resurrect Howard University's golf team.

“Stephen’s impact,” coach Sam Puryear says, “is greater than Tiger Woods’ impact in the minority community.”

Steph Curry looks to continue to thrive on and off the court

It's been remarkable to see the type of accomplishments that Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has put together throughout his career. Not only has Curry thrived on the court, he's also done an outstanding job of using his platform to help out others in need.

Curry has remained active in the world of sports, especially when it comes to younger audiences. He's donated to help out universities, as noted in the Rolling Stones article. Curry's also established numerous basketball camps to spotlight some of the top girls and boy's high school basketball players in the country.

After winning another NBA championship with the Warriors, Curry hasn't slowed down when it comes to staying active with the community in the offseason. There's still plenty of more time for the superstar to continue to help others out as well. With Curry's track record on and off the court, it looks as if that won't be any problem moving forward.

