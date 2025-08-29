Greece vs Cyprus Preview and Prediction - Aug. 30 | 2025 EuroBasket

Greece and Giannis Antetokounmpo are gearing up to take on Cyprus in their second game of EuroBasket 2025. Greece defeated Italy in its first game, winning 75-66 after the Milwaukee Bucks star scored 31 points.

Meanwhile, Cyprus has started its EuroBasket journey on the wrong foot after dropping its first game against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The team was dominated on both ends as Jusuf Nurkic and Co. rolled past them, winning by almost 30 points.

Greece vs. Cyprus Game Details for 2025 EuroBasket

The second night of Group C action, featuring Greece vs. Cyprus, will tip off from Spyros Kyprianou Arena in Cyprus. The game will tip off at 6:15 p.m. local time (11:15 p.m. ET). Fans can catch the action live on Courtside 1891, FIBA’s paid subscription platform.

Greece vs. Cyprus Preview

Greece enters its second game of the tournament as one of the favorites to make it to the final stages of EuroBasket 2025. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team also boasts a supporting cast filled with quality EuroLeague players, making it one of the more formidable teams in the tournament.

With Antetokounmpo’s pace and size in the paint and the team’s excellent perimeter shooting, Greece can stretch the floor, making life difficult for most teams.

On the other hand, Cyprus is a heavy underdog entering Saturday’s matchup. The team will look to bank on its strengths and get an advantage by playing a disciplined, fast-paced game that relies on perimeter shooting. For Cyprus, this game will likely come down to hitting their shots and limiting their mistakes.

Greece vs. Cyprus Rosters for 2025 EuroBasket

Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Tyler Dorsey

Konstantinos Mitoglou

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis

Dimitrios Katsivelis

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Kostas Papanikolaou

Alexandros Samodurov

Kostas Sloukas

Vasileios Toliopoulos

Cyprus

Antreas Christodoulou

Giannis Giannaras

Aeneas Jung

Stefanos Iliadis

Michalis Koumis

Christos Loizides

Simon Michail

Ioannis Pashialis

Konstantinos Simitzis

Nikos Stylianou

Filippos Tigkas

Darral Willis

Greece vs. Cyprus Predicted Starting Lineups

Cyprus

G - Filippos Tigkas | G - Konstantinos Simitzis | F - Nikos Stylianou | F - Ioannis Pashialis | C - Darral Willis Jr

Greece

G - Tyler Dorsey | G - Kostas Sloukas | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | F - Konstantinos Mitoglou | C - Kostas Papanikolaou

Greece vs. Cyprus Prediction

Greece is a heavy favorite to win Saturday’s game against Cyprus. Cyprus does not have the quality to keep up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and his capable supporting crew through four quarters of play.

Our prediction: Greece to win.

