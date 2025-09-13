Greece vs Finland Preview and Prediction for Sept. 14 | 2025 EuroBasket, 3rd Place Game

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 13, 2025 14:11 GMT
Greece vs Finland Preview and Prediction for Sept. 14
Greece vs Finland Preview and Prediction for Sept. 14. (Image Source: Getty)

Greece vs Finland will play for the third-place finish in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament after being eliminated in their respective semifinals. Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greek men’s basketball team lost against Alperen Şengün’s Turkish squad. Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen and Finland fell short against a German team spearheaded by Dennis Schröder and Franz Wagner.

Ad

The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on the FIBA official streaming partner Courtside 1891.

Greece vs Finland Preview

Greece finished Group C as the top team in the lineup. They secured four wins in five group games and looked like promising contenders for the international title.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Their Round of 16 journey was a bit rocky, but they surpassed the unfavourable odds and made their way to the tournament's semi-finals, where they couldn't go past Turkey.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the other hand, Finland started their group stage in a rocky state, but they racked up three wins in their five game and ended Group B in third place.

Finland surprised the world when it knocked out Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the Round of 16. However, they had a similar fate in the semifinals against Germany.

Greece vs Finland EuroBasket Rosters

Greece

  • Kostas Papanikolaou
  • Kostas Sloukas
  • Giannoulis Larentzakis
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Dinos Mitoglou Panagiotis
  • Kalaitzakis Dimitris Katsivelis
  • Kostas Antetokounmpo
  • Vassilis Toliopoulos
  • Tyler Dorsey Alexandros
  • Samodurov
  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Ad

Finland

  • Miro Little
  • Sasu Salin
  • OlivierNkamhoua
  • Mikael Jantunen
  • Elias Valtonen
  • Alexander Madsen
  • Edon Maxhuni
  • Lauri Markkanen
  • Miikka Muurinen
  • Andre Gustavson
  • Jacob Grandison
  • Ilari Seppälä

Greece vs Finland predicted starting lineups

Greece

G - Tyler Dorsey | G - Kostas Sloukas | F - Kostas Papanikolaou | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Kostas Sloukas

Finland

G: Miro Little | G: Sasu Salin | F: Elias Valtonen | F: Mikael Jantunen | C: Lauri Markkanen

Greece vs Finland Prediction

While Greece have a better roster on paper, Finland has proven time and time again that they can deliver upsets. However, if Lauri Markannen's squad fails to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek Freak can single-handedly take over the game and secure a win for his team.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications