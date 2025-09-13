Greece vs Finland Preview and Prediction for Sept. 14 | 2025 EuroBasket, 3rd Place Game

Greece vs Finland will play for the third-place finish in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament after being eliminated in their respective semifinals. Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greek men’s basketball team lost against Alperen Şengün’s Turkish squad. Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen and Finland fell short against a German team spearheaded by Dennis Schröder and Franz Wagner.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on the FIBA official streaming partner Courtside 1891.
Greece vs Finland Preview
Greece finished Group C as the top team in the lineup. They secured four wins in five group games and looked like promising contenders for the international title.
Their Round of 16 journey was a bit rocky, but they surpassed the unfavourable odds and made their way to the tournament's semi-finals, where they couldn't go past Turkey.
On the other hand, Finland started their group stage in a rocky state, but they racked up three wins in their five game and ended Group B in third place.
Finland surprised the world when it knocked out Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the Round of 16. However, they had a similar fate in the semifinals against Germany.
Greece vs Finland EuroBasket Rosters
Greece
- Kostas Papanikolaou
- Kostas Sloukas
- Giannoulis Larentzakis
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Dinos Mitoglou Panagiotis
- Kalaitzakis Dimitris Katsivelis
- Kostas Antetokounmpo
- Vassilis Toliopoulos
- Tyler Dorsey Alexandros
- Samodurov
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Finland
- Miro Little
- Sasu Salin
- OlivierNkamhoua
- Mikael Jantunen
- Elias Valtonen
- Alexander Madsen
- Edon Maxhuni
- Lauri Markkanen
- Miikka Muurinen
- Andre Gustavson
- Jacob Grandison
- Ilari Seppälä
Greece vs Finland predicted starting lineups
Greece
G - Tyler Dorsey | G - Kostas Sloukas | F - Kostas Papanikolaou | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Kostas Sloukas
Finland
G: Miro Little | G: Sasu Salin | F: Elias Valtonen | F: Mikael Jantunen | C: Lauri Markkanen
Greece vs Finland Prediction
While Greece have a better roster on paper, Finland has proven time and time again that they can deliver upsets. However, if Lauri Markannen's squad fails to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek Freak can single-handedly take over the game and secure a win for his team.
