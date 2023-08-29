Greece vs. New Zealand FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Greece vs. New Zealand is the last game between the two countries in the group stage. Both of them will be looking to become the second team to advance to the next round.

After 2 games, their standings are: 2 games, 1 win, 1 loss apiece. Greece sits in second place currently because of the points difference being better than NZ.

Group C's final round of games is starting pretty soon, and with Team USA already qualifying for the next round, it is up to these two teams to decide who goes on.

Greece vs. New Zealand: Game details

Date: Wednesday, August 30

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Manila, Mall of Asia, The Philippines

Thanasis Antetokounmpo will look to lead Greece into the tournament's second round, despite suffering a massive setback against Team USA.

New Zealand had a nightmare scare, narrowly beating Jordan in overtime. Greece has a rich history of making it past the group stages, winning the silver medal in 2006.

Where to Watch

Greece vs. New Zealand will stream on ESPN+, which requires a subscription. The streaming platform costs $9.99 per month.

The game will also be available with an account on FIBA’s official streaming platform, Courtside 1891. One Sports+ will carry the game in the host nation.

How did the teams fare in their group games?

Greece, Jordan, the USA, and New Zealand were always an open group, with little to no doubt about who the group leader was going to be.

The three teams below USA were always in doubt because of how surprising minnows can be. Greece played Jordan in their first round, beating them by 21 points. Thomas Walkup was their star man, dishing out 7 assists.

They then faced a strong Team USA, losing by 27 points. Greece could not find an answer to the stellar combination of Austin Reaves and Anthony Edwards.

New Zealand also faced the same two opponents, and their story was the same. They lost to the US by 25 points, with Paolo Banchero scoring 21 points. Reaves was the playmaker, dishing out 6 assists.

They fared slightly better against Jordan, only managing to beat them in OT. Jordan lost all steam in overtime, letting New Zealand score 10.

Greece vs. New Zealand will determine who will end up in second place, and advance to the next round, but all signs point to Greece winning with little difficulty.

