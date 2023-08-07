Greece vs Serbia FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 8th: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Greece takes on Serbia in the Acropolis Tournament in Athens, Greece. This will be the first match in the 32nd edition of the annual tournament.

It is a couple of exhibition games for the teams to get warmed up for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Apart from Serbia and Greece, Italy will also participate this year. There will be a total of three games.

The matches will air on local networks in the respective countries. The game tips off from Greece at 6:45 pm (11:45 am ET). It can be streamed on Courtside 1891, FIBA’s official streaming platform, by signing up for an account for free.

Greece will then travel to Abu Dhabi to take on USA and Germany in exhibitions before the Cup. Serbia will play a home game against Puerto Rico and then travel to China on the way to the World Cup to play China and Brazil.

Serbia prepares for the Acropolis Tournament.

Players to Watch

The headliners of this game could have been Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but both players will be absent. Jokic is sitting out the World Cup and will not suit up.

Antetokounmpo was included on the preliminary roster for Greece. He has not appeared in any warm-up exhibition games yet. Officially, he has not been ruled out for the World Cup. However, he is still recovering from a minor, clean-up knee surgery. The Bucks star will likely skip the Acropolis tournament as he weighs his decision to join the team at the last minute.

However, his brother Thanasis will play and is the lone NBA talent on the Greece team. He could have a big game after an impressive performance against Slovenia in last week's warm-up match. American college star Thomas Walkup will also have a chance to impress after being naturalized for the Greek team.

Thomas Walkup silences critics.

Serbia will still have some NBA talent, even without their superstar Jokic. Miami Heat youngster Nikola Jovic is on the roster. Filip Petrusev, a sharpshooter for the Philadelphia 76ers, is also on the squad. Atlanta Hawk’s Bogdan Bogdanovic will carry much of the scoring load for Serbia without Jokic. OKC Thunder’s young stalwart Aleksej Pokusevski will also spur the Serbian attack.

It should be an exciting matchup between two European teams who have a good chance of making the knockout rounds in the World Cup. Greece are alongside Team USA, Jordan, and New Zealand. Serbia will take on China, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico in their much-less daunting group matches.

