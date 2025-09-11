The stakes at the 2025 EuroBasket are higher than ever with the semifinals looming, as Germany battles Finland while Greece faces Turkey. No. 13 Greece is anchored by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, while No. 27 Turkey boasts Houston Rockets All-Star Alperen Sengun at center.

The Greece vs. Turkey clash tips off Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 2 a.m. local time (Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, 7 p.m. ET) inside Arena Riga in Latvia.

Greece vs Turkey Preview

Greece impressed in group play, finishing 4-1 with two victories by margins of at least 27 points. In the Round of 16, they fended off the Deni Avdija-led Israel, 84-79, with Giannis Antetokounmpo erupting for 37 points and 10 rebounds.

In the quarterfinals, Greece outlasted Lithuania, 87-76, behind Antetokounmpo’s 29 points and six boards. Those numbers reflect his EuroBasket dominance so far, as he is averaging 29.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per outing, both ranking in the top five.

Turkey has been equally dominant, going 5-0 in group play, including a statement win over then-favorites Serbia. In the Round of 16, they ousted Poland, 85-79, with Sengun tallying 24 points and 16 rebounds while Cedi Osman chipped in 17.

Sengun then delivered a historic triple-double in the quarterfinals, 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming just the fifth player to record one at EuroBasket and the youngest ever. He is putting up 21.6 ppg, 10.9 rpg and 7.1 assists per contest, with his rebounding and playmaking both ranking second in the tournament.

Greece vs Turkey EuroBasket Rosters

Greece

Kostas Papanikolaou

Kostas Sloukas

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dinos Mitoglou

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis

Dimitris Katsivelis

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Vassilis Toliopoulos

Tyler Dorsey

Alexandros Samodurov

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Turkey

Onuralp Bitim

Adem Bona

Sehmus Hazer

Furkan Korkmaz

Shane Larkin

Cedi Osman

Ercan Osmani

Sertac Sanli

Alperen Sengun

Kenan Sipahi

Erkan Yilmaz

Omer Yurtseven

Greece vs Turkey Predicted Starting Lineups

Greece

G - Tyler Dorsey | G - Kostas Sloukas | F - Kostas Papanikolaou | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Kostas Sloukas

Turkey

G - Shane Larkin | G - Sehmus Hazer | F - Ercan Osmani | F - Cedi Osman | C - Alperen Sengun

Greece vs Turkey Prediction

Turkey has thrived all tournament behind Alperen Sengun’s brilliance. Against a Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Greece, they face their stiffest challenge yet, but expect Turkey to rely on depth to punch their ticket to the final. In the quarterfinal against Poland, seven of 10 players hit double figures.

Our prediction: Turkey by 8.

