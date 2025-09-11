The stakes at the 2025 EuroBasket are higher than ever with the semifinals looming, as Germany battles Finland while Greece faces Turkey. No. 13 Greece is anchored by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, while No. 27 Turkey boasts Houston Rockets All-Star Alperen Sengun at center.
The Greece vs. Turkey clash tips off Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 2 a.m. local time (Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, 7 p.m. ET) inside Arena Riga in Latvia.
Greece vs Turkey Preview
Greece impressed in group play, finishing 4-1 with two victories by margins of at least 27 points. In the Round of 16, they fended off the Deni Avdija-led Israel, 84-79, with Giannis Antetokounmpo erupting for 37 points and 10 rebounds.
In the quarterfinals, Greece outlasted Lithuania, 87-76, behind Antetokounmpo’s 29 points and six boards. Those numbers reflect his EuroBasket dominance so far, as he is averaging 29.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per outing, both ranking in the top five.
Turkey has been equally dominant, going 5-0 in group play, including a statement win over then-favorites Serbia. In the Round of 16, they ousted Poland, 85-79, with Sengun tallying 24 points and 16 rebounds while Cedi Osman chipped in 17.
Sengun then delivered a historic triple-double in the quarterfinals, 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming just the fifth player to record one at EuroBasket and the youngest ever. He is putting up 21.6 ppg, 10.9 rpg and 7.1 assists per contest, with his rebounding and playmaking both ranking second in the tournament.
Greece vs Turkey EuroBasket Rosters
Greece
- Kostas Papanikolaou
- Kostas Sloukas
- Giannoulis Larentzakis
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Dinos Mitoglou
- Panagiotis Kalaitzakis
- Dimitris Katsivelis
- Kostas Antetokounmpo
- Vassilis Toliopoulos
- Tyler Dorsey
- Alexandros Samodurov
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Turkey
- Onuralp Bitim
- Adem Bona
- Sehmus Hazer
- Furkan Korkmaz
- Shane Larkin
- Cedi Osman
- Ercan Osmani
- Sertac Sanli
- Alperen Sengun
- Kenan Sipahi
- Erkan Yilmaz
- Omer Yurtseven
Greece vs Turkey Predicted Starting Lineups
Greece
G - Tyler Dorsey | G - Kostas Sloukas | F - Kostas Papanikolaou | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Kostas Sloukas
Turkey
G - Shane Larkin | G - Sehmus Hazer | F - Ercan Osmani | F - Cedi Osman | C - Alperen Sengun
Greece vs Turkey Prediction
Turkey has thrived all tournament behind Alperen Sengun’s brilliance. Against a Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Greece, they face their stiffest challenge yet, but expect Turkey to rely on depth to punch their ticket to the final. In the quarterfinal against Poland, seven of 10 players hit double figures.
Our prediction: Turkey by 8.
