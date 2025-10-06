Guangzhou Loong Lions vs San Antonio Spurs Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 6, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Chinese Basketball Association team, the Guangzhou Loong Lions, in one of six NBA preseason games scheduled for Monday. This will be San Antonio’s first preseason game, giving fans a glimpse of the new-look Spurs.
San Antonio has been busy this offseason, retaining De’Aaron Fox with a four-year extension and Jordan McLaughlin and Bismack Biyombo on one-year deals. The team also acquired Luke Kornet and Lindy Waters III in free agency before trading for Kelly Olynyk.
Apart from the additions, fans are also excited about the development of Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, and the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle. San Antonio’s preseason game against the Loong Lions should give the fans a good look at the new roster. Expect Castle, Barnes and Wembanyama to play limited minutes on Monday.
Guangzhou Loong Lions vs San Antonio Spurs Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction
Moneyline: Loong Lions (+3300) vs Spurs (-1000000)
Odds: Loong Lions (+36.5) vs Spurs (-36.5)
Total: Loong Lions -110 (u211.5) vs Spurs -110 (o211.5)
Editor's note: Odds are accurate at the time of writing and may change closer to tip-off.
Guangzhou Loong Lions vs San Antonio Spurs Preview
The San Antonio Spurs faced a challenging season in 2024-25, finishing 13th in the standings with a 34-48 record. The Spurs showed much promise at the beginning of the season and looked solid after acquiring De’Aaron Fox in a midseason trade.
Things quickly fell apart for the team after both Wembanyama and Fox suffered season-ending injuries after the All-Star break. By the end of the season, San Antonio was firmly out of the playoff picture, missing the postseason for the sixth consecutive season.
Meanwhile, the Guangzhou Loong Lions are also coming off a difficult campaign in the Chinese Basketball Association. The team finished the season as the 15th seed with a 12-34 record.
Guangzhou Loong Lions vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups
Loong Lions
PG: Lorenzo Brown | SG: CJ Harris | SF: Andrew Nicholson | PF: MingYang Sun | C: Zhun Zheng
Spurs
PG: Jordan McLaughlin | SG: Stephon Castle | SF: Keldon Johnson | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Victor Wembanyama
Guangzhou Loong Lions vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction
The Spurs are heavy favorites to win Monday’s game against the Loong Lions. The CBA team boasts a roster of significant quality, featuring multiple players who have previously participated in the NCAA tournament. However, the gulf in quality between both teams seems too big to overcome.
Our prediction: The Spurs to win
Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.