"Half-naked bi**h walks up hallway" - Allen Iverson's ex-girlfriend Da Brat once described exact incident that led to their breakup

Allen Iverson once dated Shawntae Harris-Dupart, a rapper whose stage name is Da Brat. Dupart had opened up about her previous relationship and breakup with the NBA All-Star in “Speak On It” back in 2020.

She spoke kindly of the two’s relationship. However, the ending was a bit messy. The rapper explained the situation that finally ended the relationship. She had an unfortunate run-in with another woman while at a hotel with Iverson. The rapper used explicit language to describe the scene.

"This half-naked bitch walks up the hallway looking for him. I'm sitting there with him, and I'm like, 'Bitch, you motherf------ see me sit here with this n-----, and you still gonna say you're looking for him?'" Dupart said, "I must've molly-wopped that bitch down the hall. I said, 'I can't do this, I can't do this with you.'"

The rapper said the relationship fizzled out after the incident. Another reason for the couple's split was, according to Dupart, Iverson sleeping around.

"I faded out answering the calls, and I just had to pull out, and it eventually fizzled out," Dupart said, "I heard he was f------ this bitch, that bitch, bitches I knew, bitches I was cool with, and I was like, okay, hoe. I was done."

Iverson married his high school sweetheart, Tawanna Taylor. Taylor filed for divorce in 2010, and the divorce was finalized in 2013. However, Iverson said they were back together shortly after.

Allen Iverson reunites with Reebok

Former NBA star Iverson is getting back together with Reebok. Iverson had a signature shoe line with the apparel company in the early 2000s. He is now reuniting with the brand.

Apart from him, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is also joining hands with Reebok. The two are back to reimburse Reebok as it attempts to rebuild its team sports divisions.

Iverson and O’Neal will also work in management positions. The jobs were created exclusively for the Hall of Fame pair. O’Neal will operate as the president of the basketball division at Reebok, while Iverson will be his vice president.

Iverson said he will also focus on grassroots campaigns. He will head the efforts of player recruitment. He will try to sign and lure players to the brand. He will also target up-and-coming prospects.